Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams had a great weekend at the BravoCon in Los Angeles. However, things turned awry when she took her flight back home to Atlanta after she found herself at odds with a fellow Delta Passenger.

Porsha Allegedly Got Into A Fight On a Delta Flight

Porsha Williams was surprisingly escorted by an Atlanta police officer when she arrived at the Atlanta airport. A law enforcement source told The Sun that the Bravo star 'got into an argument' with another female Delta passenger during her flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Sunday, 16 November.

The outlet noted that neither of the two women was detained. The Atlanta Police Department handled the initial call, but said they were not heading the investigation. According to the news source, the FBI only got involved a day after the incident happened, but it was already aware of the dispute.

'FBI Atlanta is aware of the incident on the flight,' the agency said.

Porsha Was 'Verbally Assaulted', Lawyer Claims

Porsha Williams's lawyer, Joe Habachy, shared some details about the incident with People. Mr Habachy maintained that his client was 'verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation'.

The other woman allegedly made 'false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses.' Since it occurred aboard an aircraft, federal authorities must investigate to determine whether any offences occurred.

Porsha is reportedly cooperative and is sure that the other passenger will face legal consequences for the incident.

She 'has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary, and remains confident that the passenger will be charged,' the lawyer added.

RHOA Star Shares Major Update About Dating Life

When the RHOA star was in Los Angeles for BravoCon 2025, she joined the Getting Lucky at the Love Hotel panel and shared updates on her love life. Porsha Williams said she is single, but clarified that she's also dating.

'I'm dating, but I have started to focus on someone,' she shared (via BravoTV). 'I hope that this could be something, but we'll see. You know, still just dating.'

Williams has been married twice, first to former NFL player Kordell Stewart. However, he filed for divorce in March 2013, leaving her 'completely blindsided' as she only found out about it on X, formerly Twitter.

She admitted at the time that it was hard to say what the lesson was for her, because she loved the idea of belonging to someone. For the same reason, she sees herself getting married again.

In November 2022, Williams married Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia. They got engaged just a month after they started dating. However, they divorced after 15 months of marriage.

As she reflected on her past romances, Williams had learned her lesson. This time, she's not rushing things.

'But my mind frame in dating, even right now, is to slow it down,' she said.

She credited her sister, Lauren Williams, for her new approach to dating and why she's holding herself back from 'loving so fast.' Lauren reportedly told her to 'not just get to know the person, but get to know what I want from the person.'