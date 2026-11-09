Glenn Beck warned US churchgoers that 'woke ideology' was entering Christianity following the 2026 midterm elections, citing religious voting patterns as evidence of a wider cultural struggle.

'Your church is a target,' Beck, the conservative commentator, said during The Glenn Beck Program, echoing a warning he attributed to podcaster Joe Rogan.

His comments on Thursday, 5 November, followed the 3 November elections, in which Democrats and Republicans drew markedly different levels of support across religious groups.

The figures Beck discussed closely resemble those from the National House Voter Poll conducted by the research company SSRS. However, several percentages he quoted differ from the results now published by ABC News.

What Glenn Beck's Election Figures Reveal About Religious Voters

The national voter poll, based on 79,219 responses to its religion question, shows that people reporting no religious affiliation accounted for 27% of House voters. Among them, 78% backed Democrats and 20% Republicans. Beck instead cited a 26% share and a 77% to 21% Democratic advantage.

Protestants made up 21% of voters, with 59% supporting Republicans and 40% Democrats, according to the published poll. Beck had cited a 60% to 39% Republican advantage.

Among Catholics, the difference is more consequential. The published figures show 50% Democratic support and 49% Republican support, reversing the narrow Republican lead in Beck's account.

Voters identifying with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints favoured Republicans by 69% to 30%. Beck suggested that political alignment could make the group 'an even bigger target', although he identified no specific threat in the figures.

The poll also found that 60% of 'other Christian' voters supported Republicans, compared with 39% for Democrats. Jewish voters backed Democrats by 68% to 31%, while Muslim voters favoured Democrats by 86% to 11%.

Latter-day Saint and Muslim voters each represented 1% of the electorate, so caution is warranted when interpreting the subgroup results.

Why Glenn Beck's 'Woke Ideology' Warning Goes Beyond the Election Data

Beck saw more than electoral differences in the statistics. 'The more nebulous you get, the harder it leans to the left,' he said, portraying voters without religious affiliation as people who did not recognise God.

That description goes beyond what the polling establishes. A 2024 Pew Research Center study found that 70% of religiously unaffiliated US adults believed in God or another higher power. The study covered a different population but illustrates why having 'no religion' cannot simply be equated with disbelief.

Beck also referred to Rogan's 31 October podcast episode featuring Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin. Beck characterised Rogan's warning as a claim that 'woke ideology is replacing God' on the political left.

In a separate 5 November post on X, Beck alleged that political ideas were entering churches under a Christian label. Those allegations were not established by the voting survey, which measured electoral choices rather than religious teaching.

Pre-election Pew research likewise found substantial divisions within Christianity itself. White evangelical Protestant registered voters leaned Republican, while Black Protestants strongly favoured Democrats, reflecting distinctions that broad religious categories can obscure.

'Know the difference between the woke Christianity and real Christianity, because it comes cloaked as a friend,' Beck told listeners. Neither the election figures nor his remarks demonstrated that a particular church had replaced Christian doctrine with political ideology.