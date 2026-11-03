Rihanna has offered to 'lend' Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to the United States after an Instagram user challenged her comments about President Donald Trump.

The reported exchange followed a dispute over who bears responsibility for Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The singer argued that Americans who had not voted also contributed to the result. When a critic told her to focus on Barbados, Rihanna pointed to the leader of her home country and explained why she still followed US politics.

The discussion began after an excerpt from the 26 October 2026 episode of journalist Charles M. Blow's Forward podcast circulated online. Political commentator Joy Reid had argued that Trump's return to the White House reflected the electorate's choices.

Entertainment account Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip on Instagram. Rihanna joined the comments, writing, 'And believe it or not, those who didn't vote at all, also did this!' The outlet reported the subsequent exchange on 31 October.

Rihanna Invokes Mia Mottley After Instagram Challenge

A commenter questioned Rihanna's involvement in American politics, writing, 'Maybe in Barbados but here in the states the electoral congress elects the president... focus on ya country sis.'

The reference to an 'electoral congress' appeared to confuse Congress with the Electoral College. US voters choose presidential electors through state-level processes. Those electors formally cast the votes for president, which Congress then counts.

Rihanna's response began with a challenge of her own. 'Only if you would focus more on yours!' she wrote, according to Hollywood Unlocked. She then added, 'We would gladly lend y'all @mamottley for even just A WEEK!!!'

The tagged account belongs to Mia Amor Mottley, Barbados' first female prime minister, who took office in 2018 and remains the country's leader. Rihanna did not suggest a particular policy Mottley should pursue in Washington. Her offer was a joke, not an announcement involving either government.

The singer also cited her children as a reason for taking an interest in American affairs. 'Still gotta focus on the country I'm raising my kids in, nutty,' she wrote, according to the entertainment outlet.

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have two sons, RZA and Riot, and a daughter, Rocki. Their youngest child was born in September 2025, according to the singer's public announcement.

There is a longstanding connection between Rihanna and Mottley. On 30 November 2021, the prime minister announced that the singer would become Barbados' 11th National Hero as the Caribbean country formally became a republic.

The Barbados Government Information Service documented the honour. Neither the original report nor subsequent coverage established that Mottley participated in the Instagram exchange or endorsed Rihanna's remarks.

Rihanna's Past Trump Comments and Voting Message

Rihanna has discussed American elections publicly before, despite saying she could not vote in the 2024 presidential contest. On 4 November that year, she shared a video joking about using her son's passport to enter a polling station.

Rihanna blames non-voters for Trump’s second-term win in response to Joy Reid’s claim that he is ‘What America Deserves’:



“and believe it or not, those who didn’t vote at all, also did this!” pic.twitter.com/viQD732U67 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 28, 2026

The post included the hashtag #VoteCauseICant. It was presented as a joke encouraging political participation, not evidence that she tried to vote unlawfully.

The singer has also criticised Trump directly. In August 2020, she posted photographs beside anti-Trump graffiti. She shared another image during Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021, showing herself taking out rubbish.

Those earlier interventions provide context for Rihanna's latest response to the Instagram critic. Her new remarks, however, centred on the idea that political decisions affect people who cannot vote, including families raising children in the country.

Rihanna has continued to celebrate her Barbadian roots. In August 2026, she shared photographs and video of her three children visiting Rihanna Drive in Bridgetown, the street named after her. The family visit was separate from the October political exchange.