President Donald Trump described the suggestion of making rapper Nicki Minaj White House press secretary as a 'good idea' in an interview clip shared by conservative commentator Benny Johnson on Saturday, 31 October 2026. However, the president did not announce an appointment or confirm that Minaj was formally being considered for the position.

The exchange came days after Minaj joined Trump at a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October. Her appearance followed growing public support for the president, whom she praised during a speech encouraging voters to back Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.

The remarks have attracted attention amid changes to the White House press operation, including the departure of Katie Zacharia earlier this month.

Donald Trump Responds to the Press Secretary Proposal

During the interview, Johnson asked Trump whether Minaj would become the next White House press secretary.

Trump called the proposal 'a good idea' and said he would think about it.

The president then redirected the question towards Johnson, suggesting that the conservative commentator might also be suitable for the job.

'How about you? You'd be pretty good too,' Trump responded.

His remarks appeared lighthearted and contained no indication that either person had received a formal offer. There has been no public announcement that Minaj is undergoing a selection or vetting process for the position.

The suggestion was not new. On 25 October, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video featuring Minaj aboard Air Force One as Trump travelled to Michigan.

Cheung jokingly suggested that the rapper could be the administration's next press secretary, bringing the possibility into public discussion before Johnson raised it directly with Trump.

The exchange came after another change in Trump's communications team.

Karoline Leavitt stepped down as White House press secretary on 27 August 2026. She was succeeded by Katie Zacharia, whose tenure lasted less than a week.

According to Reuters, Zacharia was removed from the position on 16 October after facing criticism of her early performance and questions about her professional credentials.

Trump said at the time that he was in no rush to appoint another press secretary.

That recent departure provides context for the online discussion surrounding Minaj. However, Trump's response to Johnson does not establish that the White House has begun formally considering the rapper as Zacharia's replacement.

Neither a confirmed appointment nor an official job offer involving Minaj had been publicly announced as of 31 October.

Minaj Pledges Lasting Support for Donald Trump

Minaj appeared alongside Trump at McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center in Port Huron on 25 October, addressing supporters ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

The rapper praised Trump's leadership and credited his return to the presidency with improving what she described as the country's outlook.

Minaj said Trump had 'changed the energy of our country' and expressed optimism about the future.

She also pledged to continue supporting him and said she would back him if he sought another presidential term.

'If you run again, I will support you again,' she told the crowd.

The remark was a statement of political loyalty rather than an announcement about Trump's electoral plans. The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice.

Minaj also urged voters to support Republican candidates, describing the approaching election as an important turning point for the country.

Trump praised the rapper after she addressed the audience, complimenting her appearance and describing her as a special person who understood his political message.

Her public support has strengthened the visibility of her association with Trump, but it does not establish any formal role within his administration.

For now, the prospect of Minaj becoming White House press secretary remains speculation prompted by public remarks and social media exchanges. Trump's response confirmed that he welcomed the suggestion in conversation, not that he had decided to offer her the job.