President Donald Trump has agreed to grant a visa to the Ghanaian mother of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot in New York. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the decision on Saturday, 31 October, after personally appealing to Trump to allow the grieving mother into the United States.

The news came after Javits Frimpong was killed while walking to school in the Bronx on Thursday, 29 October. His mother remained in Ghana, thousands of miles from the New York neighbourhood where her son died.

Mamdani said the president had agreed to act immediately, potentially allowing her to attend her son's funeral. However, officials had not independently confirmed that the visa had been issued or that travel arrangements were complete.

The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away.



Javits Frimpong’s mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person. I just got off the phone with President Trump and he has agreed to grant her visa immediately.



All of… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 31, 2026

Trump Responds to Mamdani's Appeal After Bronx Teen's Killing

In a statement released by the mayor's office, Mamdani described the pain of losing a child while separated by an ocean.

'The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away,' he said.

'Javits Frimpong's mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person. I just got off the phone with President Trump and he has agreed to grant her visa immediately.'

The mayor added that New York City was mourning the teenager's death.

The announcement brought an unexpected moment of cooperation between Trump and Mamdani, whose political differences have frequently attracted attention.

Yet the immediate issue was deeply personal. A mother who had remained in Ghana while her son pursued a better future in America was seeking the opportunity to mourn him in person.

The type of visa involved was not immediately specified in the reporting available on Saturday. The White House had also not publicly confirmed its issuance.

Javits Frimpong's Father Raises Bullying Concerns as Police Investigate

According to the New York Police Department's account, as reported by ABC7, Javits was shot near Crotona Park at approximately 9.30am on Thursday.

The teenager suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach before running a short distance and collapsing. Officers transported him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators were searching for three teenagers reportedly seen fleeing the area. No arrests had been announced, and authorities had not established a motive.

Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong, believes his son's death may be connected to bullying at school.

He told ABC7 that the school's principal had recently informed him that two pupils had been suspended following complaints involving his son.

However, police have not confirmed that the suspended pupils were involved in the shooting. The father's suspicions remain allegations, and the investigation is continuing.

Thomas said he brought Javits from Ghana to live with him approximately a year earlier, hoping to provide greater opportunities.

'My son was precious, very clever,' he told ABC7.

The father, who works as a taxi driver, said his last instruction to Javits that morning was to arrive at school on time.

Bronx Community Mourns Javits Frimpong as Mother Awaits Visa

On Friday, religious leaders, relatives and neighbours gathered near the shooting scene for a prayer vigil. The gathering brought together families who understood the lasting pain of losing children to violence.

Among those attending was Leandra Feliz, whose 15-year-old son, Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz, was murdered in the Bronx in 2018.

Feliz said she attended to support Javits' relatives as they faced a loss painfully familiar to her own family.

New York City's Department of Education expressed condolences and said counselling and other support were available to affected students, families and staff.

The department also said it was supporting the police investigation.

For Javits' family, attention now rests on two unresolved matters. Police are still seeking those responsible for the killing, while his mother awaits confirmation that she can travel from Ghana.

The mayor's announcement offered a possible route to a final goodbye, but the family's immediate grief remains unchanged.