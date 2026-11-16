New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has refused to back Chuck Schumer's bid to remain the Senate's top Democrat, adding fresh uncertainty to a leadership contest that is exposing divisions within the party.

His decision comes as Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen mounts a challenge to Schumer, with prominent progressives, including Bernie Sanders, already backing the push for change.

Mamdani stopped short of endorsing either candidate, but his response has drawn renewed attention to the growing divide between the party's progressive wing and its more centrist establishment ahead of a crucial December vote.

Mamdani Refuses To Endorse Chuck Schumer

Mamdani made his position clear during a press conference on Friday when asked whether Schumer's more centrist politics made him the right person to lead Senate Democrats when they take control of the chamber in January.

'I care less about who it is, and I care more about what they do with that power,' the mayor responded.

He also pointed to the message voters sent during the midterm elections, arguing that Americans wanted Democratic leadership capable of delivering material improvements for working-class people. The mayor has repeatedly advocated a more populist approach to politics, putting economic concerns and the needs of ordinary workers at the centre of his agenda.

Although Mamdani did not explicitly endorse Van Hollen, his refusal to support Schumer adds to the pressure facing the longtime Democratic leader.

Chris Van Hollen Challenges Schumer

The leadership contest intensified on Thursday when Van Hollen announced he would challenge Schumer for Senate majority leader. The Maryland Democrat said the midterm election results demonstrated that voters wanted a departure from established political practices.

'The call was really to reject the status quo and to reject business as usual,' Van Hollen said during an appearance on MS NOW. His challenge has attracted support from influential progressive figures, including Sanders and Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

Sanders had already signalled his opposition to Schumer retaining the leadership position, arguing that Democrats needed to move in a different direction.

Their backing has added momentum to the challenge as Senate Democrats prepare to select their next leader.

Chuck Schumer Insists He Has the Votes

Schumer has remained confident about his chances despite growing opposition from within his party. In a statement responding to Van Hollen's announcement, the New York senator welcomed discussions about the future of the Democratic caucus while defending his record.

'I'm proud of what we've accomplished together,' Schumer said, pointing to the party's 55 Senate seats and counting following the midterm elections.

He also insisted: 'I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.'

Schumer has led Senate Democrats since 2017 and previously served as majority leader when the party controlled the chamber in 2021 and 2022. His leadership bid now faces scrutiny from Democrats who believe the party should embrace a stronger progressive agenda.

Schumer and Mamdani's Political History

The latest disagreement also follows tensions between the two New York politicians during last year's mayoral election. Schumer declined to endorse Mamdani after he secured the Democratic nomination, breaking with the party's usual practice of backing its nominee.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, meanwhile, endorsed Mamdani during the general election, shortly before voting began. Mamdani has since expressed support for Jeffries' unopposed bid to remain House Speaker, while incoming New York representatives Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier have yet to commit their support.

Senate Democrats are scheduled to vote on their next leader on 1 December, while the formal House Speaker election is expected in January.