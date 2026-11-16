Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated video of American soldiers kneeling in prayer as approximately 7,000 US service members face spending Christmas away from their families amid the war with Iran. Posted on Truth Social on 15 November, the footage carried the caption: 'May God protect our troops say AMEN.'

However, Lead Stories identified the video as AI-generated in an 8 April fact-check after its original creator published it with an artificial intelligence disclaimer. The post comes as a new investigation highlights damage to American military installations across the Middle East and growing uncertainty among families of deployed personnel.

7,000 US Personnel Face Extended Deployment

Approximately 7,000 personnel attached to the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group face a possible 12-month deployment. The strike group left Norfolk, Virginia, on 31 March, and its deployment has since been extended twice. At a 9 November meeting attended by around 500 relatives, Navy officials advised families to prepare for continued separation over the holiday season.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao acknowledged the emotional toll, including children's questions about when their parents would return. The carrier group had reportedly spent 187 days at sea before a brief port visit in October.

Iran Struck 31 US Military and Diplomatic Sites

A 60 Minutes investigation broadcast on 15 November examined satellite imagery and video footage, identifying at least 31 US military and diplomatic sites struck across eight countries since the conflict began in February. Hundreds of buildings and structures were reportedly damaged, including facilities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The investigation reported that the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain was destroyed.

Despite Trump's declaration of victory on 1 April, Iranian attacks have continued. On 15 November, Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched six drones towards a US air-defence radar facility in Bahrain. The country's military said they were intercepted before reaching their objectives.

23 US Service Members Killed and More Than 800 Wounded

Pentagon figures cited by CBS News show that 23 American service members have been killed and more than 800 wounded since the war began. Six troops died in an Iranian drone strike on a US command post at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on 1 March. Army Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived, described the incident to 60 Minutes as a 'tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself'.

He also filed a whistleblower complaint with the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, alleging that senior military officials ignored warnings about inadequate fortifications. The complaint, obtained by CBS News, said the post had 'no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance.' The Pentagon declined to comment.

Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sergeant Nicole Amor, was killed, also blamed military leadership. 'If I'm being frank, it's on them. They killed my wife. They killed these soldiers,' he told 60 Minutes. The allegations have not been independently established. The Army completed its investigation in June, but families continue to seek answers about the deaths.

Trump's AI Video Draws Attention Amid Military Concerns

The video's renewed circulation comes as military families face uncertainty over deployments and the consequences of the conflict. For thousands of personnel attached to the carrier strike group, another Christmas away from home remains a possibility. Meanwhile, scrutiny of Iranian attacks and allegations surrounding the deaths at Port Shuaiba have intensified concerns about the risks facing American service members overseas.