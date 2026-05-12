Donald Trump triggered a fresh round of health speculation in Washington on Monday after appearing at an Oval Office maternal healthcare event where he unveiled fertility related measures, called himself the 'father of fertility', and was later accused by critics of seeming to nod off during the proceedings.

The president, now 79, was joined by Senator Katie Britt, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr Mehmet Oz and other allies as the White House tried to frame the event around support for mothers, fertility treatment and lower healthcare costs.

'Father Of Fertility' Claim Dominates Donald Trump Event

The headline‑grabbing line came as Trump announced that the Labour Department was issuing a new rule to create a fertility benefit option that employers could offer separately from standard health insurance. He framed the change as overdue recognition for women who, he claimed, had 'not properly been taken care of.'

Sharing the stage with senior Republicans and conservative media figures, Donald Trump singled out Alabama senator Katie Britt, a vocal supporter of IVF access, for pushing him towards the issue. In rambling praise, he turned the compliment back on himself.

'I'm pleased to announce that the Department of Labor is issuing a new rule to formally create a fertility benefit option for employers that can be offered to all employees outside of their normal health insurance plans. It's a big deal, they were not properly taken care of. Katie Britt knows that better than anybody,' he said, before recounting how she had pressed him.

Donald Trump has called himself the “father of fertility” whilst speaking at a maternal healthcare event. pic.twitter.com/fpwULfE1vU — The Independent (@Independent) May 11, 2026

'I shouldn't admit this, but the first time I really heard about the fertility was the Katie. She said, "Sir, we have to do something." And I'm a quick study. So I learned everything there is to learn in about three, four minutes, and I became the father of fertility.'

Katie Britt, for her part, leaned into the flattery. Referring to a 2025 Alabama Supreme Court ruling that had placed IVF access at risk, she told the room: 'You stepped in and saved the day and made sure that we had nationwide access to IVF, and have done so much since then.'

Donald Trump's 'Nap' Sparks Health Concerns

As Britt continued to speak from behind him, cameras focused on the president seated in front of her. His eyes slipped closed. His face slackened. For stretches, he looked less like a man listening and more like one dozing.

Images from the event, later screengrabbed and circulated online, showed his eyelids drooping and the corner of his mouth sagging. To some viewers, it looked uncomfortably like he had fallen asleep in the middle of his own event.

He was blinking, you absolute moron https://t.co/7gw3n7l8R3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

'...Trump looking like he's about to nod off. This is not a healthy man!' one user posted. Another wrote: 'Trump has a hard time keeping his eyes open as Katie Britt praises him.'

A separate account of the same Oval Office session said the 79‑year‑old appeared to 'try to sneak in a nap', describing him as 'jerking awake' once Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr finished outlining what he called a 'fertility crisis.'

The White House response was curt rather than reassuring. Asked about the footage by the Daily Beast, a spokesperson did not offer medical details or a denial. Instead, they pointed to a blunt post on X that read: 'He was blinking, you absolute moron.'

Late‑Night Posts And A Pattern Around The 'Father Of Fertility'

The reason many Americans did not simply accept the 'blinking' defence is that this was not an isolated incident. According to the material reviewed, Trump has 'repeatedly been caught on camera dozing off at public events.'

Only a week earlier, he was filmed slipping into what one report called a 'heavy‑eyed daze' during an Oval Office signing ceremony restoring the Presidential Fitness Test in schools.

Critics on the left have been quick to stitch these clips into a narrative. Commentator Harry Sisson wrote on X: 'Trump fell asleep with his face drooping in the Oval Office during a meeting today. This is a real video that should concern every American. He's not fit to serve.'

Another user, Larry Boorstein, told his 15,000 followers: 'Donald Trump's sleeping on the job again. Trump needs to be sent to a nursing home where he can get some serious shuteye. Congress needs to appoint a body to declare Trump unable to discharge the duties of the Presidency and remove him from office.'

Trump fell asleep with his face drooping in the Oval Office during a meeting today. This is a real video that should concern every American. He’s not fit to serve. pic.twitter.com/mNBEC9urnN — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 11, 2026

Others have connected his daytime lethargy to his intense night‑time activity online. One unimpressed viewer put it bluntly: 'He can't stay awake for meetings because he's up all night rage posting and acting the fool.'

The Daily Beast backed that impression with numbers, reporting that in April Trump posted 189 times between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time.

Donald Trump's Fertility Push Framed As A National Crisis

Other officials at the event, including Dr Mehmet Oz, who now heads the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy, warned that the United States is facing what they called a 'fertility crisis.'

Oz told those gathered that 'one in three Americans are "under-babied"', explaining that this meant people either have no children or fewer than they would ideally want, and argued that this shortfall had helped push the country's fertility rate below 1.5, when the basic replacement rate is 2.1.

Kennedy backed up Oz's warning and pointed people towards a new government website, moms.gov, which he said brings together official information on pregnancy-related health and nutrition, describing it as 'one-stop shopping for IVF, for prenatal care, for postnatal care, for nutrition, for baby formula, and of course, for TrumpRx'.

Read more 'Dozy Don' Trends After Cameras Catch Donald Trump Jolting Awake Mid-Meeting 'Dozy Don' Trends After Cameras Catch Donald Trump Jolting Awake Mid-Meeting

The policy announcement itself was real and substantive enough on paper. Trump said the Labor Department would create a fertility benefit option that employers could offer outside standard health insurance plans, while administration officials promoted a wider package tied to IVF access and pregnancy support.

Yet, in a way that has become almost tediously familiar with this presidency, the policy substance was quickly eclipsed by Trump's own instinct for grandiose improvisation and the uncomfortable images that followed.