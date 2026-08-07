Robert Pattinson's dramatic transformation into television journalist Chris Hansen has become one of the biggest talking points following the release of A24's latest Primetime trailer, with the actor's striking resemblance to the former Dateline NBC presenter reigniting discussion about the legacy of To Catch a Predator.

According to reports, Pattinson portrays Hansen at the height of the controversial NBC programme, recreating the journalist's appearance, voice and signature delivery. The trailer has prompted fresh debate not only over Pattinson's performance but also over the cultural impact and controversies surrounding the long-running series.

Resemblance Remarkably Convincing

The newly released trailer shows Pattinson closely recreating Hansen's distinctive appearance, mannerisms and speaking style as the journalist prepares to confront suspected offenders during undercover sting operations.

The preview also features Pattinson delivering several of Hansen's best-known television lines, immediately drawing comparisons with the original programme. Viewers quickly praised the actor's physical transformation and vocal performance, with many describing the resemblance as remarkably convincing and suggesting it could become one of Pattinson's most acclaimed roles.

Rather than simply recreating the television series, the trailer presents the story with a darker psychological tone, leading many viewers to describe the film as unsettling despite its familiar subject matter.

Trailer Revives Ethical Debates on Sting Operations

Pattinson's faithful portrayal has reminded audiences of To Catch a Predator, the investigative television series that became one of the most talked-about programmes of the 2000s.

Hosted by Hansen as part of Dateline NBC, the series worked alongside law enforcement to confront adults accused of attempting to meet minors after online conversations with undercover decoys. The programme became a cultural phenomenon and established Hansen as one of American television's most recognisable investigative journalists.

The trailer has also revived discussion about the programme's wider legacy, with audiences questioning whether Primetime will explore not only its popularity but also the ethical debates surrounding undercover sting operations, investigative journalism and the controversies that emerged during its later years.

The Controversy That Shaped the Programme's Legacy

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Much of the renewed discussion centres on the 2006 investigation involving Texas assistant district attorney Bill Conradt, one of the most widely discussed chapters in the history of To Catch a Predator.

Conradt died by suicide as law enforcement officers executed a search warrant connected to a programme investigation, an incident that generated widespread criticism and legal scrutiny. Although Hansen has maintained that the series simply reached its natural end, the case has long been viewed as a major factor behind the programme's eventual cancellation.

As a result, many viewers are now questioning whether Primetime will revisit that period and examine the events that continue to shape public discussion of the series nearly two decades later.

What We Know About Primetime

Directed by Lance Oppenheim and written by Ajon Singh, Primetime is inspired by Luke Dittrich's 2007 Esquire article Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die. The cast also includes Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine.

The film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival before opening in cinemas on 25 September 2026. Even before its release, Pattinson's transformation into Chris Hansen has sparked renewed interest in one of television's most controversial programmes, bringing fresh attention to both Hansen's legacy and the enduring debate surrounding To Catch a Predator.