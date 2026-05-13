Japan Confirms Possession of UAP Footage After Reviewing Pentagon Videos Near Japanese Airspace
Japanese officials weigh transparency against intelligence risks in UAP review
The Japanese government has confirmed it is reviewing recently declassified Pentagon footage showing unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) recorded during operations near Japanese territory. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said officials were analysing the material alongside the United States and other international partners as part of ongoing national security monitoring.
Speaking during a press conference in Tokyo, Kihara confirmed he had personally viewed the footage following the US Department of Defense's release of 161 files containing videos, photographs and documents linked to unresolved aerial incidents. The material was released after US President Donald Trump ordered further declassification of Pentagon records connected to UAP investigations.
Kihara said the Japanese government continued gathering and analysing information related to unidentified aerial objects on a daily basis, but declined to discuss specific exchanges between Tokyo and Washington. He added that any future release of Japanese footage or related information would be considered on a case-by-case basis after reviewing national security and intelligence concerns.
Pentagon Videos Draw Regional Attention
Among the declassified Pentagon files are videos reportedly recorded during operations in the Indo-Pacific region, including near Japanese airspace and the East China Sea.
One infrared recording from 2023, identified in Pentagon materials as DOW-UAP-PR47, appears to show several contrasting objects maintaining formation during a military operation. A separate clip recorded in 2024 reportedly captured a 'football-shaped' object with protrusions extending from its structure.
The footage has attracted attention among Japanese lawmakers and defence analysts amid growing concerns over surveillance activity and unidentified objects operating near regional airspace.
When asked about the videos during the press conference, Kihara said it was also his first time viewing the material and added that the government would analyse it carefully.
Security Concerns and Airspace Monitoring
Japan's increasing focus on UAP investigations has developed alongside broader security concerns involving drones, surveillance aircraft and unidentified objects operating near national territory.
Following the 2023 shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States, Japan's Defence Ministry said it strongly suspected similar objects spotted over Japan between 2019 and 2021 were Chinese spy balloons.
A bipartisan group of roughly 80 Japanese lawmakers formed in 2024 to examine UAP-related security issues and has since called for the creation of a dedicated government office focused on aerial anomaly investigations and airspace monitoring.
Officials have framed the issue primarily as a matter of national defence and surveillance.
Balancing Transparency and Intelligence Risks
Kihara also signalled caution regarding the public release of Japanese government footage or intelligence materials. He said decisions about disclosure would need to consider the protection of intelligence-gathering capabilities and sensitive national security information.
US defence officials and NASA have similarly stated that many unexplained sightings may involve conventional aircraft, drones, sensor irregularities or surveillance systems that require further analysis.
Growing Political Interest in UAP Investigations
The latest Pentagon disclosures reflect growing international political interest in unidentified aerial incidents and the potential security risks posed by unexplained objects operating near military assets or restricted airspace.
In Japan, lawmakers pushing for expanded UAP monitoring argue the issue should be treated as part of broader aerospace defence planning and crisis management.
Japanese officials said they would continue co-ordinating closely with US authorities while monitoring developments connected to regional airspace security.
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