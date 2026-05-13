The Japanese government has confirmed it is reviewing recently declassified Pentagon footage showing unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) recorded during operations near Japanese territory. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said officials were analysing the material alongside the United States and other international partners as part of ongoing national security monitoring.

Speaking during a press conference in Tokyo, Kihara confirmed he had personally viewed the footage following the US Department of Defense's release of 161 files containing videos, photographs and documents linked to unresolved aerial incidents. The material was released after US President Donald Trump ordered further declassification of Pentagon records connected to UAP investigations.

Read more Pentagon Accused of Using Nuclear Weapons to Lure UFOs in Explosive Dan Farah Interview Claims Pentagon Accused of Using Nuclear Weapons to Lure UFOs in Explosive Dan Farah Interview Claims

Kihara said the Japanese government continued gathering and analysing information related to unidentified aerial objects on a daily basis, but declined to discuss specific exchanges between Tokyo and Washington. He added that any future release of Japanese footage or related information would be considered on a case-by-case basis after reviewing national security and intelligence concerns.

Pentagon Videos Draw Regional Attention

Among the declassified Pentagon files are videos reportedly recorded during operations in the Indo-Pacific region, including near Japanese airspace and the East China Sea.

One infrared recording from 2023, identified in Pentagon materials as DOW-UAP-PR47, appears to show several contrasting objects maintaining formation during a military operation. A separate clip recorded in 2024 reportedly captured a 'football-shaped' object with protrusions extending from its structure.

**Breaking** The Japanese Government to begin UFO Disclosure 🛸👽🇯🇵



The UFO parliamentary league of Japan will submit the recommendation document to Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kiuchi in the near future.



However, with USA rolling out UAP Disclosure which has included… https://t.co/rQFnkAg9nE pic.twitter.com/9kgH2p6qTf — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) May 12, 2026

BREAKING: Japan’s government admits it possesses UAP data, including video footage, and says public disclosure will begin within the limits of national security restrictions. pic.twitter.com/1Lu9hDZMJZ — The General (@GeneralMCNews) May 12, 2026

Japan’s Government acknowledges it has UAP data, including video footage. And it will begin disclosure, subject to national security constraints. https://t.co/oJRtw11Yg0 — Ross Coulthart (@rosscoulthart) May 12, 2026

The footage has attracted attention among Japanese lawmakers and defence analysts amid growing concerns over surveillance activity and unidentified objects operating near regional airspace.

When asked about the videos during the press conference, Kihara said it was also his first time viewing the material and added that the government would analyse it carefully.

Security Concerns and Airspace Monitoring

Japan's increasing focus on UAP investigations has developed alongside broader security concerns involving drones, surveillance aircraft and unidentified objects operating near national territory.

Following the 2023 shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States, Japan's Defence Ministry said it strongly suspected similar objects spotted over Japan between 2019 and 2021 were Chinese spy balloons.

A bipartisan group of roughly 80 Japanese lawmakers formed in 2024 to examine UAP-related security issues and has since called for the creation of a dedicated government office focused on aerial anomaly investigations and airspace monitoring.

I have mentioned this several times over the past couple of years that Japan is eager to share their UAP data and information with the U.S. In fact, the frequency of UAP encounters has increased such that Japan requested to enter into a bilateral information sharing agreement… https://t.co/LqbGXSmmRQ — Lue Elizondo (@LueElizondo) May 12, 2026

Officials have framed the issue primarily as a matter of national defence and surveillance.

Balancing Transparency and Intelligence Risks

Kihara also signalled caution regarding the public release of Japanese government footage or intelligence materials. He said decisions about disclosure would need to consider the protection of intelligence-gathering capabilities and sensitive national security information.

US defence officials and NASA have similarly stated that many unexplained sightings may involve conventional aircraft, drones, sensor irregularities or surveillance systems that require further analysis.

'WE ARE NOT ALONE': Pentagon releases never-before-seen UAP footage from Iraq, Syria, Iran and Greece — and Americans tell Fox News Digital they want more pic.twitter.com/mBYwYMUHq9 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 12, 2026

Growing Political Interest in UAP Investigations

The latest Pentagon disclosures reflect growing international political interest in unidentified aerial incidents and the potential security risks posed by unexplained objects operating near military assets or restricted airspace.

In Japan, lawmakers pushing for expanded UAP monitoring argue the issue should be treated as part of broader aerospace defence planning and crisis management.

Japanese officials said they would continue co-ordinating closely with US authorities while monitoring developments connected to regional airspace security.