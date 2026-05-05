King Charles and Donald Trump are being painted as unlikely allies after the King's state visit to the United States, with senior palace aides insisting the pair 'get on very well' in private even as commentators revive claims that Charles 'viscerally despises' the president's politics and past remarks about Britain and its allies.

King Charles And Donald Trump: Palace Talks Up A 'Warm' Four‑Way Relationship

According to a senior palace aide quoted by GBN, Trump 'got on very well' with the King and Queen during the visit, and the feeling is said to have been mutual. What might have been an awkward encounter, given recent strains in UK‑US relations, is being described inside the Palace as unexpectedly smooth.

'What looked like risk and challenge was also a phenomenal opportunity. One that was grasped in both hands by the King,' the aide allegedly said.

The same aide suggested it was not just a case of two men tolerating one another for the cameras. 'They get on very well. And it's not just the King and the President. It's all four of them with each other,' the source said, referring to Charles, Camilla, Trump and Melania.

Another royal figure acknowledged that the political backdrop could easily have made things 'tricky', given recent disagreements in the bilateral relationship, but insisted that had not been the case.

'Given some of the issues that have presented themselves in the bilateral relationship, you'd think it might all be a bit tricky. But far from it,' the aide reportedly told GBN.

Trump himself has publicly called King Charles a 'fantastic person' following their meeting. Observers cited by GBN have claimed that the King and Queen have developed a 'great relationship' with the president, while insiders maintain that 'the warmth that you see in public is absolutely the warmth you see in private.'

Congress Applause And A Speech Read As A Subtle Rebuke To Trump

Set against this carefully cultivated narrative of personal warmth is the King's address to US lawmakers, which some on both sides of the Atlantic interpreted rather differently.

King Charles's speech to Congress, delivered during the same visit, was described by a senior royal aide as a 'high stakes' moment that was nonetheless firmly rooted in the monarch's own 'conscience.'

The Palace aide said it was 'a measure of how much he personally cares' that the King urged US politicians to defend Ukraine and support NATO, at a time when Trump has been openly critical of both.

The King's remarks were widely praised by commentators as an example of soft‑power diplomacy. He referenced the Magna Carta as a foundation for limiting executive power and protecting checks and balances, and spoke about defending democratic values in what he called a 'volatile world.'

At one point, Charles alluded to a line Trump had used at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the then‑president claimed European countries would be 'speaking German' without US intervention in the Second World War.

The King responded with a quip: 'Dare I say that, if it weren't for us, you'd be speaking French,' drawing on the history of British‑French rivalry in North America before American independence.

The humour was well received in the chamber. According to Palace accounts, the King collected 12 standing ovations during the session. Aides later stressed that 'everything that is in that speech is an observable fact', and said they were comfortable with the tone and content.

Yet for critics of Trump, the combination of constitutional references, support for NATO and Ukraine, and the French remark looked very much like a pointed, if polite, rebuke.

Claims King Charles 'Viscerally Despises' Trump Sit Uneasily With Palace Line

Long before the state visit, royal author Tina Brown had claimed that King Charles privately 'viscerally despises' Trump. She suggested the monarch had been unsettled by Trump's repeated criticisms of British military contributions and European allies. As of this reporting, those claims have not been confirmed by the Palace.

What the Palace has lent its name to is a different story. Officials say relations between the King and Trump were better than might have been expected given the political climate. One aide described the pairing as 'unlikely though it might be in many ways', but insisted there was 'an awful lot of warmth and laughter' in the Oval Office meeting.

During a farewell ceremony, the two couples appeared relaxed together, with Trump praising the British royals as 'great people.'

Photographs from the trip show Charles and Camilla alongside Trump and Melania on a White House balcony, with aides later reiterating that 'relationships were warm' between the visiting royals and their hosts.

King Charles, Donald Trump And The Diplomacy Behind The Scenes

Behind the public choreography, the visit had clear diplomatic objectives. Aides acknowledged that Trump had long been an enthusiastic admirer of the monarchy, while at the same time criticising the UK prime minister and its armed forces. The state visit was intended to rebuild bridges between London and Washington beyond the attraction of royalty.

Officials stressed that the King was acting at the request of the UK government. 'The King is there to support the government, to help the government. It was at the government's request, of course, that he undertook this visit,' a royal aide said, underlining the constitutional limits of the monarch's role.

There were no joint press conferences, but there was some unease when Trump appeared to suggest that the King backed his approach to Iran. At the state dinner, Trump told guests: 'We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we're never going to let that opponent ever – Charles agrees with me even more than I do – we're never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon.'

Buckingham Palace later indicated that this was in line with the UK government's long‑standing position on nuclear non‑proliferation. However, Trump subsequently continued to imply that Charles supported his stance on Iran, saying that 'if that were up to him, he would have probably helped us with Iran.' The Palace did not comment on those later remarks.

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The trip ended with Trump announcing the removal of US tariffs on whisky imports, something he framed as a concession won by the visiting royals, saying they had 'got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking'.

King Charles–Trump Visit Hailed As 'Triumph' At Home As Polls, Pundits Applaud The Royal Diplomacy

Back in the UK, a YouGov poll of 4,500 people suggested 74 per cent thought the King had handled the state visit well, with only 4 per cent saying he had done so badly. Biographer Andrew Lownie called the response 'a considerable triumph for the King', noting that even some British republicans had been impressed.

In the United States, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote that 'the King deftly schooled Donald, and Donald took it because he has always been awed by the British royal family.'

Palace aides, for their part, prefer a different emphasis, pointing to that same trip as proof that, whatever private misgivings may or may not exist, King Charles and Donald Trump can at least present a united front when the interests of state demand it.

The latest round of briefing about King Charles and Donald Trump followed a high‑profile visit that saw the monarch address Congress, attend a state dinner at the White House and hold a private Oval Office meeting in April.

A senior palace source told GBN that the visit, initially viewed in some quarters as diplomatically risky, had instead produced a warm personal dynamic between King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Donald Trump and Melania Trump.