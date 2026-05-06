King Charles' US state visit ended in controversy on Thursday in Arlington, Virginia, where an upside-down Union Jack was carried at a wreath‑laying ceremony, prompting protocol fury on both sides of the Atlantic and turning what should have been a quiet farewell into an awkward viral moment.

Upside-Down Union Jack Mars Solemn Arlington Moment

The most jarring image came at Arlington National Cemetery, where King Charles and Queen Camilla joined US service members to honour the fallen at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. As the royal couple walked in step with their escort, observers quickly spotted something badly off: the Union Jack in the procession was flying upside down.

Britain's Flag Institute is unequivocal about what that means. The organisation notes that 'it is most improper to fly the flag upside down', and sets out the rule that, on the half nearest the flagpole, the wider white diagonal of St Andrew's Cross must sit above the red diagonal of St Patrick's Cross.

To royal watchers and military veterans, seeing the Union Jack treated that casually at such a sacred American site was more than a social media talking point. An inverted flag has historically been interpreted, at least in some contexts, as a distress signal.

Instead of the focus resting on the King's wreath and posy, and the carefully choreographed military honours, images of the upside‑down Union Jack dominated online coverage of the final day.

As of this reporting, nothing in the public record so far explains precisely who made the error, and US officials have not yet issued a formal explanation.

Earlier Union Jack Mix-Up Set Tone For King Charles Visit

The news came after a separate flag mix‑up even before King Charles arrived in Washington. On 24 April, ABC News reporter James Longman filmed Australian flags flying along a key stretch of 17th Street NW, near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building by the White House, where Union Jacks had been expected to line the route ahead of the state visit.

'For about two hours, they put the Australian flag up alongside the Stars and Stripes... I think they realised their mistake, and they've replaced them now with the Union Jack,' Longman said in a video shared on Instagram.

The Washington Examiner later reported that the Australian flags had been 'quickly' removed and that officials in the DC Department of Transportation were reviewing how the error occurred. One official told the outlet, 'We posted those flags, but it was quickly rectified, and we were able to remove them.'

Australian flags, of course, do contain the Union Jack in the upper corner, reflecting the country's Commonwealth ties and King Charles's role as monarch there.

Protocol And Optics Overshadow Warm Words For Charles

The upside‑down Union Jack at Arlington sat uneasily alongside the otherwise smooth diplomatic choreography reported from the trip. At the White House, President Donald Trump hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla for tea and a state dinner. Trump leaned hard into the language of alliance, invoking Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill and describing wartime US‑UK cooperation as 'the essence of our special relationship.'

Behind the scenes, the tone was apparently even warmer. Broadcaster Piers Morgan posted that he had been texting Trump after the visit, quoting the president as calling King Charles 'a great guy' and the state dinner 'a wonderful evening, very special.'

Morgan added his own view that the monarch and Queen Camilla had 'single‑handedly repaired the Special Relationship.'

Unnamed insiders quoted in US and British coverage painted a similar picture. One senior palace aide was cited as saying that what 'looked like risk and challenge was also a phenomenal opportunity' for the King.

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Another source said of the two couples, 'They get on very well. And it's not just the King and the president. It's all four of them with each other. The warmth that you see in public is absolutely the warmth you see in private.'

Yet those carefully curated sentiments now sit alongside a gallery of less flattering clips. Footage from one White House event appeared to show Trump moving ahead of Queen Camilla during a receiving line, a small breach of royal etiquette that played badly among protocol purists.

Another video, of Trump reaching towards Melania Trump during a photo opportunity, was seized on by viewers who judged it overly familiar for the supposed formality of the moment.

The White House social media team did little to dampen the noise. A post referring to Trump and King Charles as 'two Kings', embellished with a crown emoji, was seen by some as a cheeky flourish and by others as tone‑deaf branding.

The four‑day trip from 27 to 30 April was designed to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence and to showcase the depth of the so‑called special relationship.

King Charles and Queen Camilla began in Washington DC with White House events, moved on to New York, then returned to Virginia for a series of engagements that mixed soft‑power symbolism with hard political messaging about shared history and security.