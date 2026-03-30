Royal Mail says dog warning signs are an important safety measure for delivery staff, as new figures show thousands of postal workers are injured each year in dog-related incidents.

According to the UK postal service, 2,197 dog attacks on delivery workers were recorded in the year ending March 2025, equivalent to around 42 incidents each week. The figures were released as part of its annual Dog Awareness Week campaign, which highlights risks linked to deliveries at residential properties.

Officials said even well-trained pets can behave unpredictably when protecting their home, particularly when someone approaches the door. Households are being encouraged to use visible warning signs and secure their dogs before opening the door to receive deliveries.

Where and How Attacks Happen

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Data from the organisation shows that dog attacks most commonly occur at the point of delivery. Nearly half of all incidents (46 per cent) take place at the front door, while 28 per cent occur in gardens, driveways or yards. A smaller proportion happens in public areas such as streets.

Regional figures also indicate variation across the UK. The Sheffield postcode area recorded the highest number of incidents, with 66 attacks reported in 2024/25, followed by Portsmouth (60) and the Tonbridge area (56). These patterns show the issue affects both urban and suburban locations.

Letterboxes and Close-Range Injuries

Letterboxes are another frequent source of injury. Around 403 incidents involved postal workers being bitten while delivering mail through doors, accounting for approximately 18 per cent of all cases.

These injuries typically affect hands and fingers. Delivery staff are issued tools such as posting pegs, allowing mail to be inserted without placing hands directly through the letterbox.

A High Court ruling in 2020 confirmed that dog owners can be held responsible if their pet causes injury through a letterbox, regardless of whether the owner is present. Installing letterbox cages or external mailboxes is recommended to reduce this risk and prevent direct contact during delivery.

Legal Responsibility for Dog Owners

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, it is a criminal offence for a dog to be dangerously out of control, including on private property. Owners may face fines or prosecution if their pet injures a delivery worker. Deliveries may also be suspended at addresses where a dog is considered a risk, with services resuming once safety measures are in place.

Royal Mail rule could see dog owners have post 'suspended'https://t.co/UAdSUQv3Kl — Glasgow Live (@Glasgow_Live) March 29, 2026

The postal service works with Blue Cross to promote responsible ownership, including free online webinars offering guidance on managing pet behaviour and preventing incidents.

Safety Guidance for Households With Dogs

Warning signs are intended to alert delivery workers to potential risks before they approach a property, helping to reduce unexpected encounters.

The postal service has also produced a customer postcard that can be left at addresses, explaining the risks and asking residents to secure their dog before answering the door. The notice highlights that around 2,000 postal workers are injured each year and warns that deliveries may be suspended and incidents reported to police if an attack occurs.

While signage does not eliminate risk, it forms part of wider safety measures alongside controlled access to properties and responsible pet handling. With an estimated 13.5 million pet dogs in the UK, according to figures cited in the report, managing these interactions remains an ongoing safety concern.