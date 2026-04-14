Thousands of households across the United Kingdom are facing postal delays after Royal Mail confirmed it is unable to meet its usual six-day delivery target in dozens of postcode areas. The disruption affects at least 51 postcode districts across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Royal Mail has not issued a fixed national delay timeframe but said deliveries may be disrupted in affected areas, with some households not receiving post on their usual delivery days. In some locations, services are being reduced or adjusted as local offices manage operational pressures.

The company said deliveries are being rotated in certain areas to minimise disruption, meaning customers may experience delays of several days depending on local conditions.

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What Is Causing the Delays

Royal Mail said the disruption is linked to local operational issues. These include staff shortages, resourcing challenges and other local factors affecting individual delivery offices. In a statement, the company said, 'We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.'

'Minutes after this Natalie got an email saying 'Sorry we weren't able to deliver your parcel''



On #BBCBreakfast Peter Ruddick explained that a viewer has shared footage of a Royal Mail delivery not going as planned!https://t.co/QLzerZAB7t pic.twitter.com/jEo3Xmbb7I — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 11, 2026

It added that targeted support is being provided to affected offices in an effort to restore normal service levels. Separately, Royal Mail's international incident bulletin noted that overseas operations may also face delays due to external factors, including disruption to transport routes in certain regions. However, import services are continuing to operate as normal.

Royal Mail said it is working to restore services to normal levels and apologised for the disruption, adding, 'We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.'

Postcodes Affected Across the UK

The disruption spans multiple regions, with delays reported in a mix of urban and rural areas. According to Royal Mail's service update, affected locations include Barry, Lichfield, Oxford, Wellingborough and Yate, among others. A full list published in service updates also includes areas such as Aldridge, Banbury, Dudley, Farnborough and Nuneaton, reflecting the widespread nature of the disruption.

Royal Mail said that in affected delivery offices, postal rounds may be rotated to manage workloads. This means some addresses may not receive mail on their usual day, while others continue to receive deliveries as normal.

Earlier Delays in 2026

The latest disruption follows earlier delivery problems reported in parts of the UK in early 2026. During January and February, some areas experienced delays linked to high parcel volumes, staff shortages and adverse weather conditions.

@BootsUK my parcel is now 2 weeks late (the tracking hasn’t updated since the 31st March) and Royal Mail are not helping, pls can you help? I’ve had to pay to replace the items that are stuck cause I needed them 😩 — Leila/ Pacos_book_club_ (@LeilaJones18) April 13, 2026

Reports at the time highlighted gaps of several days between deliveries in affected regions, with Royal Mail acknowledging 'short-term operational challenges' in some local offices. The company said it had introduced measures such as delivery rotations and additional support to manage those pressures.

Advice for Customers and Businesses

Royal Mail said customers in affected areas may experience delays to letters and parcels, including everyday items such as bills, official documents and online purchases.

Posted a small parcel on 27th March, it was delivered 10th April, absolutely ridiculous from @RoyalMail Delivery is stated as approx 2-3 days on their site but Royal Mail say there are no issues with their delivery service. 🤔 — Chelle (@Blonde_Nutter) April 12, 2026

The company advises customers to check its official service update pages to confirm whether their postcode is affected. Delivery schedules may vary depending on local conditions, and there is no confirmed timeline for when all services will return to normal.

Businesses relying on postal services are also being encouraged to monitor updates and inform customers of potential delays where necessary.