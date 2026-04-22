A dog walker Luke Wilson has been jailed after admitting sexually abusing a dog he was hired to care for in St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire. Police later uncovered indecent child abuse material on his devices, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on 1 March 2026.

The 20-year-old was sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including sexual offences against an animal and offences relating to child sexual abuse material.

According to UK Animal Cruelty Files, the court heard that Wilson had been employed to walk two dogs after responding to an online advert in April 2025. At the time, he had been entrusted with the care of two dogs, including a 15-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross.

Fiscal depute David Rogers said Wilson collected the animals from their owner's home but failed to return within the agreed time. When contacted, he sent messages suggesting he had 'clicked' with one of the dogs and asked to keep it for a period, which the owner refused.

Dog Owner Alerts Police Over Dog's Behaviour

The Staffy cross, Iffie, was described as soaking wet, shivering and clearly distressed. The owner also observed that she was in visible discomfort. Later, more worrying signs appeared at home: the dog was whimpering, crying and struggling to urinate properly, which is often a sign of internal injury or trauma in animals.

The situation became more alarming when the owner saw blood coming from the dog's hind area. The dog was then examined by a vet, who advised that the injuries and condition were severe enough that police should be contacted immediately. That veterinary advice triggered a formal police investigation.

Disturbing Evidence Revealed

During the investigation, officers recovered material from Wilson's phone that prosecutors said included sexualised images and videos involving the dog. Wilson later admitted during police interview to engaging in sexual acts involving the animal, described in court as 'utterly despicable' by the prosecution.

CONVICTED | dog walker Luke Wilson, 20, from St Cyrus, #montrose, south Aberdeenshire DD10 – sexually attacked a dog he “clicked” with.



Wilson, who has links to Hartlepool, County Durham, admitted carrying out an “utterly despicable” sex attack on a 15-year-old female Staffy… pic.twitter.com/pWwOeUJKqk — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) April 21, 2026

Police also uncovered additional material on his devices, including footage involving another unidentified dog and online communications with someone he believed to be a 10-year-old child. According to court proceedings, those communications involved the exchange of indecent child abuse material.

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Further evidence referenced in court included allegations that Wilson had previously been found in possession of indecent images of children dating back to 2024, some involving very young children. Officers also discovered videos involving bestiality on his phone.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Wilson his actions were 'serious and disturbing' and said they 'defy understanding and words.' He added that the offences had caused harm to both children and animals and that only a custodial sentence was appropriate.

The court also heard mitigation from defence solicitor Liam McAllister, who described Wilson's behaviour as 'repugnant' and said it had occurred when he was a teenager. McAllister said his client would have to live with 'shame and disgust' for the rest of his life, while stressing that rehabilitation work would be necessary to prevent further offending.

Animal Abuse, Child Abuse Material Charges

Wilson was sentenced to two years in prison and a further period on licence, according to the court's summary. However, a separate note on sentencing stated a four-year custodial term with half to be served in custody and half on licence, creating some ambiguity in the available record.

This means he will likely spend about two years in prison, with the remaining two years served on licence. After release, he will remain under strict supervision and can be recalled if he breaches the conditions.

He was also made subject to a six-year sexual harm prevention order and banned from keeping animals for six years. In addition, he was placed on the sex offenders register for life.