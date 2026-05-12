Read more Trump Administration Promotes 1927 Law Overhaul To Allow Shipping A Hand Gun Via Mail Trump Administration Promotes 1927 Law Overhaul To Allow Shipping A Hand Gun Via Mail

Republican lawmakers are facing stinging accusations of hypocrisy after backing a radical shift in the USPS handgun Mailing Policy while simultaneously demanding tougher controls on mail-in voting.

The controversy has ignited a fierce constitutional battle following a Department of Justice (DOJ) opinion suggesting that century-old restrictions on mailing concealable firearms may be unconstitutional.

While conservatives argue that federal handgun shipping laws must respect Second Amendment rights, critics suggest that trusting the postal service with lethal weapons while distrusting it with paper ballots is a 'staggering' political contradiction.

The row erupted on 12 May 2026 after details of the mail-order handguns proposal were circulated, revealing a plan to allow revolvers and pistols to be shipped under strict packaging guidelines.

The Trump administration USPS firearms policy seeks to treat handguns similarly to long guns, provided they are unloaded and secured. However, the move has triggered an immediate backlash from Democratic leaders and public safety advocates who fear the creation of untraceable 'mail-order' arsenals.

A Policy Shift That Reopens Old Gun Laws

The USPS handgun mailing policy stems from a proposed change that would allow concealable firearms, including handguns and revolvers, to be shipped through the United States Postal Service under strict packaging rules.

Under the proposal, handguns would be treated more like long guns, meaning they must be unloaded, securely packaged, and shipped under specific conditions. However, critics argue that the so-called mail-order handguns proposal creates enforcement gaps that are difficult to monitor in practice.

Supporters of the change point to modern shipping systems and argue that responsible gun owners should be able to send firearms for repairs or relocation. Opponents, however, say the policy risks turning USPS into an unwitting channel for untracked firearm movement.

So apparently Washington Republicans have no problem trusting USPS to ship handguns in the mail, but they simply can’t be trusted with your mail-in ballot?



Make it make sense. https://t.co/J6GlVDQIIX — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) May 11, 2026

DOJ Opinion Sparks Legal and Constitutional Clash

At the centre of the controversy is a DOJ unconstitutional gun ban opinion issued earlier this year, which argued that a nearly century-old restriction on mailing concealable firearms is not valid under the Second Amendment.

The opinion supported a legal challenge from gun rights groups and stated that if the government operates a postal service, it cannot selectively restrict constitutionally protected items for law-abiding citizens.

This interpretation has triggered a legal showdown. Critics argue that the executive branch lacks the authority to override a law passed by Congress in 1927 that banned the mailing of concealable firearms in the first place.

The result is a widening debate over USPS firearm shipping rules that now sits at the intersection of constitutional law, administrative authority, and public safety concerns.

State Leaders Warn of Dangerous Loopholes

Opposition has been led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who called the proposal a 'dangerous loophole' that could undermine state gun control frameworks.

Bonta joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general from largely Democratic states, arguing that the policy could weaken safeguards against illegal firearm access. Their state attorneys general's opposition to USPS's gun position highlights fears that individuals prohibited from owning firearms could exploit mailing systems to bypass background checks.

Critics also point to gun control loophole concerns, warning that tracking enforcement across multiple jurisdictions could become inconsistent. There is also concern that postal workers would be placed in a difficult position, having to navigate overlapping federal and state firearm laws.

Gun violence prevention advocates, including Brady, have echoed these concerns, arguing that the system could increase risks of theft and illegal trafficking if safeguards are not airtight.

Political Clash: Guns, Ballots, and Accusations of Hypocrisy

The debate has also spilt into election politics, where a growing mail-in ballots vs gun shipping controversy has taken shape.

Some critics accuse Republican lawmakers of inconsistency, supporting expanded USPS handling of handguns while simultaneously calling for stricter controls on mail-in voting systems that also rely on postal infrastructure.

This has fueled a broader narrative of political contradiction, with opponents framing it as selective trust in USPS operations depending on the issue at hand.

The phrase 'hypocrite Republicans' has circulated widely in commentary around the issue, reflecting how quickly the debate has shifted from policy to political messaging ahead of the election cycle.

Supporters Say It's About Rights, Not Politics

On the other side, gun rights advocates argue that the Trump administration's USPS firearms policy simply restores constitutional balance. John Commerford of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action described the longstanding ban as arbitrary and restrictive, arguing that lawful gun owners should not face unnecessary barriers when transporting legally owned firearms.

Supporters maintain the policy would help individuals ship firearms for repairs, sporting use, or relocation without relying on third-party dealers.

However, critics like Kris Brown of Brady argue the system could still be vulnerable to misuse, particularly if enforcement varies across state lines.

Why This Debate Matters

At its core, the USPS handgun mailing policy debate is no longer just about postal regulations. It has evolved into a broader question of federal authority, gun rights, and political trust in public institutions.

With legal challenges, political accusations, and competing constitutional interpretations all in play, the outcome could reshape how firearms are regulated in transit across the United States.

For the administration, it is a matter of constitutional fidelity; for the opposition, it is a question of public safety and political consistency. With the 2026 election looming, the 'handguns by mail' row is set to remain a dominant and highly volatile feature of the American political landscape.