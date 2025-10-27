Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary has become a cultural lightning rod, earning plaudits and attention that, one tabloid claims, left Meghan Markle 'hurt and humiliated'.

Victoria Beckham's three-part Netflix documentary premiered on 9 October 2025 and has been actively promoted by Netflix's own publicity channels; it follows Beckham in her London atelier as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week and has been accompanied by a trailer and interviews released by Netflix and partner outlets.

A Moment in the Spotlight

The documentary's arrival is the latest high-profile celebrity project to command public attention this autumn.

Netflix's description presents the series as an intimate portrayal of Beckham's evolution from pop star to fashion designer and businesswoman, with the streamer publishing features and a trailer to frame the series as a serious cultural and commercial venture.

Industry measurement and press reports indicate the series has registered significant viewership and charted strongly in Netflix's Top 10 lists in recent weeks, putting Beckham back at the centre of a cultural conversation about celebrity reinvention. Netflix's own Top 10 listings and Tudum editorial pages have promoted the series prominently.

The Claim: 'Hurt And Humiliated'

A tabloid published an 'exclusive' piece on 26 October 2025, asserting that Meghan Markle was 'left feeling hurt and humiliated' by Beckham's documentary, citing unnamed 'Hollywood' and 'industry' insiders who contrasted Beckham's reception with the reported under-performance of projects associated with the Sussexes.

The article quotes sources saying Markle is 'shaken' and that Beckham's documentary 'completely overshadowed her'.

Those are strong allegations, but they rest, in the tabloid's piece, on anonymous sources rather than on direct statements from Markle, representatives of the Sussexes, Netflix, or the Beckhams themselves.

What Netflix, Beckham and Public Records Actually Show

Netflix's promotional pages and Tudum feature pieces present the Beckham series as a carefully framed documentary project, featuring interviews, archival footage, and behind-the-scenes access.

In its coverage, Netflix positions the series as a serious exploration of design, family, and reputation, and has published trailers and a feature listing the series' key revelations.

Independent trade reporting and data aggregators have also tracked the series' initial audience reach. Press coverage indicates the show has registered millions of views and reached high positions in Netflix's country charts — metrics that, for industry narratives, provide objective evidence of attention and commercial traction.

That said, exact global earnings or long-term cultural influence remain matters for further analysis and time.

Celebrity Reinvention and the Stakes of Comparison

The friction implied by the tabloid article sits within a broader media trope: comparisons between celebrities who've pivoted from fame into business, broadcasting, or cultural-influence projects.

Beckham's documentary is being framed by Netflix as an account of transformation, a narrative that benefits anyone seeking to reposition themselves away from tabloid caricature and into the role of serious entrepreneur. Netflix's promotion and the documentary's visibility explain why industry observers are ready to draw contrasts with other celebrity projects.

But media narratives built on anonymous sourcing demand caution. A difference in acclaim or viewer numbers between two public figures does not, in itself, substantiate private feelings of humiliation unless corroborated by the individuals involved or their representatives.

Victoria Beckham's documentary may reshape perceptions of her career; whether it has inflicted private wounds on a former friend is a question that remains, for now, in the realm of tabloid inference rather than documented fact.