Russell Andrews has revealed that he is living with ALS, disclosing the diagnosis during an appearance on CNN's The Story Is with Elex Michaelson in Los Angeles on Saturday, 16 May, alongside his fiancée, actress Erica Tazel. The Better Call Saul actor said he was diagnosed in the late fall of last year, describing the news as life-changing and linking his announcement to a new partnership with the ALS Network.

Andrews said the symptoms that led to the diagnosis had been building for some time. He told CNN that he first thought he may have suffered a stroke during the pandemic, when he began noticing muscle twitches, before the condition progressed to nerve sensations in his arm and simple everyday problems such as dropping cups and glasses.

Russell Andrews And The Diagnosis

Andrews, 64, is best known for work in Better Call Saul, Straight Outta Compton and Insecure, and his announcement immediately turned a private battle into a very public one. He said that losing his health insurance while out of work during the Hollywood strikes delayed his ability to see a specialist, a detail that gives the story a grimly familiar edge for anyone who watched the strikes squeeze working actors and crews.

Once coverage returned, a primary care physician referred him on to a neurologist. Andrews also said he had played football through college and suspected chronic traumatic encephalopathy may have played a role, though that cannot be verified without post-mortem brain studies and remains his own speculation rather than established fact. That distinction matters. ALS is a devastating diagnosis on its own, it does not need embellishment.

Russell Andrews And ALS Network

The news came with an unusually open show of family support. Tazel joined Andrews for the interview, and their daughter, Anya, is expected to help care for him, along with Tazel, as he moves forward with the disease. Andrews praised the ALS Network for what he described as practical, humane support, saying he had walked into a 'family of very caring people' he did not know a year ago.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive and fatal disorder that attacks the nerve cells controlling voluntary muscle movement, eventually affecting speech, mobility and breathing.

There is no cure, and treatment is focused on slowing progression and improving quality of life. Andrews' public partnership with the ALS Network is tied to ALS Awareness Month, with the organisation saying the collaboration is meant to connect families to resources and strengthen advocacy.

Sheri Strahl, the group's president and chief executive, said the organisation is built around the idea that 'no one should face ALS alone.' In a separate statement, Andrews said the diagnosis had changed his life but also revealed 'the depth of connection and support' surrounding the disease.

The disease has been thrust into the spotlight again after actor Eric Dane, known for Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, died from respiratory failure caused by ALS, 10 months after publicly announcing his own diagnosis.

Andrews did not present his story as a warning or a crusade. He framed it more modestly, as a call to make sure others feel supported, and that forward motion does not stop with a diagnosis.

What he has chosen to do now is share the burden in public, which is not nothing. It is a reminder that celebrity stories, when handled plainly, can still tell the truth about illness, delay and the odd grace of being met by a community when the ground has already shifted beneath your feet.