The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have spent nearly two decades turning their love lives into headline material, but their current dating circle may be their most star-packed yet.

Between Oscar nominees, Grammy-winning musicians, and a Formula 1 legend, the family's recent relationships have pushed them deeper into elite Hollywood territory. Now, fresh rumours and recent vacation pictures linking Kendall Jenner to Jacob Elordi have fans convinced another A-list actor is about to join the Kardashian orbit.

From Timothée Chalamet to Kanye West, these are the Kardashian sisters' most talked-about boyfriends ranked by fame, influence, and pure pop culture power.

1. Jacob Elordi Could Become Kendall's Next Best Match

The biggest new name linked to the Kardashian-Jenner family is Australian actor Jacob Elordi. The Euphoria and Saltburn star has quietly become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, with major film projects and awards buzz keeping him everywhere in 2026.

📸 Jacob Elordi with Kendall Jenner out in Hawaii on May 18.

🔗https://t.co/Xjnt9pABdl pic.twitter.com/gZv4V8OwpJ — Jacob Elordi Web (@jacobelordiweb) May 19, 2026

Rumours about Kendall Jenner and Elordi began earlier this year after sightings at parties, private getaways, and group outings with friends. Fans quickly latched onto the pairing, calling them one of the most visually 'elite' celebrity couples imaginable.

2. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Going Strong

At first, many fans thought Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet would never last. Three years later, they are still together.

The Oscar-nominated actor and beauty mogul has evolved into one of entertainment's most watched celebrity couples, appearing at awards shows, fashion events, and family gatherings together.

Meanwhile, in an anticipated event, Elordi, Kendall, Chalamet, and Kylie were recently photographed in one car, with Elordi behind the wheel.

3. Lewis Hamilton Brought Kim Into the Formula 1 World

Kim Kardashian's reported romance with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton instantly became one of 2026's biggest celebrity stories.

Hamilton's global fame stretches beyond racing thanks to fashion campaigns, activism, and his crossover appeal in music and entertainment circles. Together, the pair has fuelled nonstop conversation after appearing together during New Year celebrations, Coachella events, and luxury trips.

4. Bad Bunny and Kendall Were Peak-Celebrity Cool

Even after their breakup, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny remain one of the Kardashian family's most culturally dominant pairings.

Kendall Jenner was spotted with bad bunny last night and this has come as a shock to many because she is apparently dating Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. The two were seen coming out together at a club in Miami and this has left a lot of people questioning her loyalty to Jacob.... pic.twitter.com/BG0fJBiLF8 — Joe (@Joethecreator99) April 25, 2026

The Puerto Rican superstar brought music-world credibility and global influence into Kendall's dating history, with their relationship dominating fashion weeks, Met Gala after-parties, and vacation paparazzi shots throughout 2023 and 2024.

Many fans still consider Bad Bunny Kendall's coolest boyfriend ever.

5. Kanye West Changed Kim's Entire Celebrity Status

Before the controversies and public divorce, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian entered high-fashion and luxury culture spaces together successfully.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Ye)

Married: 2014

Divorced: Filed 2021, finalized around 2022

Duration: About 7–8 years pic.twitter.com/loBB1DRwpe — Love of your life finally (@Jenae_Rex) May 19, 2026

Their marriage shaped an entire era of Kardashian fame, from Met Gala transformations to Yeezy collaborations and global media attention. The former couple share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Even years later, Kanye remains the most culturally influential ex in the family's history.

6. Travis Scott and Kylie Built a Music-Fashion Empire

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott blended rap stardom, beauty branding, and viral family moments into one of the biggest celebrity relationships of the late 2010s.

Though no longer together romantically, the pair continue co-parenting Stormi and Aire while maintaining strong ties publicly. Their Astroworld-era influence still dominates pop culture conversations.

7. Pete Davidson Became Kim's Most Unexpected Fling

Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson shocked Hollywood when the relationship first surfaced after her 'Saturday Night Live' appearance.

Allegedly Pete Davidson has said that the reason why him and Kim Kadashian broke up is basically because he didn't want to raise kanye kids. Apparently he said that he didn't want to raise another man's kid especially the man he had a beef with. He said that it was weird for him... pic.twitter.com/K3STrU1hhE — Joe (@Joethecreator99) May 12, 2026

The comedian's laid-back energy completely contrasted Kim's polished public image, making the romance impossible to ignore online. Though short-lived, the relationship became one of the internet's most meme-filled celebrity moments.

8. Tristan Thompson and Khloé – Family's Messiest Era

Few Kardashian relationships generated more public drama than Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The NBA player's repeated cheating scandals turned their on-and-off romance into one of reality TV's most painful storylines, with fans watching the fallout unfold in real time across social media and The Kardashians.

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian 5 times and she kept taking him back 💔



The timeline of disrespect:

April 2018: Videos surface of Tristan cheating with multiple women

Khloe was 9 months pregnant, about to give birth to True



The videos dropped 2 days before she... pic.twitter.com/1JRABfS8lK — Awesome (@icecyclone) February 21, 2026

Despite the heartbreak, the pair continue to co-parent daughter True and son Tatum. Their relationship may not rank highest for glamour, but it remains one of the most talked-about and emotionally defining chapters in Kardashian dating history.