Katie Price has said she fears her husband Lee Andrews may have been 'kidnapped' after he reportedly disappeared while attempting to travel from the United Arab Emirates to the United Kingdom earlier this month.

The former glamour model said Andrews was last in contact on the evening of 13 May while travelling near the Hatta border crossing between Oman and the UAE. Price claimed his phone location stopped updating shortly after 10 pm and said she had been unable to contact him since. Sussex Police later confirmed that a missing persons report had been filed.

However, the situation has become increasingly public after Andrews' mother, Trisha Andrews, appeared to question Price's handling of the case on social media, fuelling further speculation surrounding both the disappearance and Andrews' background.

Lee Andrews' Mother Questions Public Narrative

Trisha Andrews, who is based in Nottinghamshire, responded to several comments on Facebook as discussion surrounding her son's disappearance continued online. Replying to one user who criticised what they described as 'Katie's drama queen antics', Andrews wrote, 'Thank you Jane it's Katy exploiting.' In another response, she urged people not to 'believe all the media'.

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Price had previously said Andrews missed a scheduled appearance with her on Good Morning Britain after failing to board a flight to the UK. Speaking on her podcast, she said the situation had become 'like a soap opera' and admitted the incident had left her frustrated and confused.

Representatives close to Price have denied suggestions that the disappearance is linked to a publicity stunt, with reports stating she remains in regular contact with Andrews' family.

Questions Raised Over Andrews' Background

The disappearance has also renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrews' business profile and public claims about his career.

Recent reports published by The Mirror challenged several statements previously listed on Andrews' LinkedIn profile, including claims that he held advisory positions connected to the Labour Party and The King's Trust. The publication reported that both organisations disputed those claims.

Katie Price left fuming as husband Lee Andrews gives fresh excuse for failing to return to UK AGAIN



Katie, 47, has revealed Lee, 42, told her he was at Dubai airport with his visa stamped and “on his way” to Britain for their planned Good Morning Britain reunion interview but… pic.twitter.com/6XDwSK8ubZ — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) May 17, 2026

The publication also reported that photographs Andrews had shared online appearing to show him alongside public figures including Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian were allegedly AI-generated. A source quoted by the newspaper claimed Kardashian had never met Andrews.

Price has repeatedly defended her husband against criticism and previously rejected accusations that he was misleading people about his finances or business activities.

Disappearance Continues To Prompt Online Speculation

Online discussion surrounding Andrews' disappearance has continued to grow as no confirmed public update about his whereabouts has been released.

Some social media users have questioned whether Andrews may have deliberately gone offline following growing scrutiny surrounding his background and business claims. Others have criticised online speculation, arguing that the focus should remain on locating him safely.

Katie Price's 'kidnapped' husband Lee Andrews 'declared missing person' pic.twitter.com/W6JYg0PP39 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 18, 2026

A source close to Price told The Sun she was 'mortified' by suggestions the incident was connected to publicity and said she remained in regular contact with Andrews' family.

According to Price, Andrews' final confirmed communication came while he was travelling through the Hatta border area before his location data stopped updating. She said messages sent afterwards were no longer being delivered.

Sussex Police confirmed inquiries remain ongoing. While discussion surrounding Andrews and Price continues across social media and tabloid coverage, many details connected to the disappearance remain unverified.