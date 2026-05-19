Actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland has officially cancelled the US leg of his 2026 tour, citing disappointing ticket sales and a desire to maintain professional standards.

The 59-year-old star of 24 and Designated Survivor announced the sudden decision via social media on 16 May, confirming that all upcoming dates across the country are scrapped.

Sutherland stated that performing to half-empty auditoriums would be unfair to both the loyal fans who purchased seats and the venue operators hosting the events.

The cancellation marks a major setback for the performer's music career, which has seen him transition from blockbuster television roles to building a dedicated Americana and country following. Industry analysts suggest this move underscores the significant economic volatility currently facing touring artists across the international live music landscape.

The tour was set to take place from 20 May through 2 July across the United Kingdom and the United States.

​The actor started a subsequent career in music in 2015 with the release of his first album, Down in a Hole. The album debuted at No. 18 on the Americana/Folk Albums chart and has sold over 8,000 copies.

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​ Sutherland's Love Will Bring You Home Tour

​Kiefer Sutherland's 2026 Tour officially kicked off in April, spanning major cities across Europe, including Luxembourg, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Warsaw, Budapest, and Vienna. In May, the tour covers major cities such as Milan, Munich, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, London, Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Cardiff, Oxford and Leeds.

​The US leg, scheduled from 10 June through 2 July, initially included Patchogue Theatre in New York, Keswick Theatre in Pennsylvania, Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, Brooklyn Bowl in Tennessee, El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, and Durango Casino in Las Vegas, spanning 11 states.

​On 16 May, Sutherland took to social media to inform fans of having to cancel the US leg of his tour altogether. In the post, he wrote, 'With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the US leg of my tour due to very low ticket sales. I don't think it's fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half empty houses.'

​The 59-year-old performer also stated that he looked forward to a United States tour 'at a more suitable time,' and confirmed that refunds would become available where tickets had already been purchased, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

​ Stigma Almost Cost Him His Music Venture

​Previously, Sutherland had openly discussed the scepticism he faced when transitioning from acting to music. In a 2022 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the actor admitted he initially worried audiences would dismiss his work simply because he was already famous for TV and film.

​'The stigma of an actor doing music is certainly there. I have certainly rolled my eyes at some of it. I rolled my eyes at myself doing it. I did it more as a lark,' he told the journal, continuing that despite the hesitation, he ended up loving the tours and music after singer-songwriter Jude Cole recorded two country and Americana albums with him. Cole ended up offering to record with Sutherland after watching his performance in 2015.

​Sutherland has spent years performing in smaller venues and gradually building credibility as a touring musician. He chose to focus on songwriting and live performances instead of chasing mainstream pop success.

Despite the challenges, Sutherland continued recording albums and performing internationally, eventually developing a loyal audience outside of his acting fan base. While the recent tour cancellation shows the difficulties many mid-level touring acts currently face, it also reflects the risks Sutherland was willing to take by pursuing a second creative career in an industry that can be resistant to crossover entertainers.

Sutherland Joins Artists in 'Blue Dot Fever'

​Kiefer Sutherland's tour cancellation has also placed him among a growing number of performers dealing with what industry observers are calling the 'blue dot fever,' a term describing the visible unsold blue seats displayed on digital ticket maps such as Ticketmaster.

​'Blue dot fever' has been seen in a wave of cancelled or postponed tours involving artists such as Meghan Trainor, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, the Pussycat Dolls, and One Direction's Zayn Malik, as the live music industry continues grappling with softer ticket demand for some touring acts.

For Sutherland, the choice to cancel rather than proceed with under-attended shows reflects a calculated effort to preserve the integrity of his live performance brand. He has confirmed that he intends to plan a return to the United States at a more suitable time, once market conditions better align with his touring requirements.