Machine Gun Kelly appeared to turn his California show into a very personal tribute on Saturday, 17 May, performing 'Twin Flame' at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord on what would have been Megan Fox's 40th birthday. The song choice quickly set off fresh speculation about whether the pair may be edging back towards each other after months of public drama and an Instagram block.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, began dating in 2020, got engaged in 2022 and split in 2024 after she announced she was pregnant with their daughter, Saga. Their relationship has long played out in public, swinging between declarations of deep connection and sharp social media tension, including reports earlier this year that Fox had blocked him on Instagram after he left flirty comments on her posts

Machine Gun Kelly marks Megan Fox's birthday

The latest twist came during Kelly's Lost Americana summer tour, where he chose 'Twin Flame', a track he has previously said was written about Fox and their family, for his set in Concord. Fan-shot footage posted to Instagram shows him singing the opening verse quietly before leaning into the song's emotional lyrics.

He sings: 'It's been six days since the last time I saw your face and you asked my sign. I told you mine, I questioned why, and you said, "Everything's aligned,"' before continuing with lines about their supposed 'twin flame' bond and his insecurities.

The choice of song was not subtle. The first part of 'Twin Flame' was originally written as a birthday gift for Fox, who is now mother to their one-year-old daughter, Saga, while the second half refers to the child they lost through miscarriage, according to the pair's previous comments and reporting cited by OK! Magazine.

Released in 2022 on Mainstream Sellout, the track dates from a period when the couple were still publicly inseparable. Hearing it again on Fox's milestone birthday, after a breakup and months of strained headlines, gave the performance a far more loaded meaning.

After 'Twin Flame,' Kelly moved into 'Let You Go' and a cover of 'Free Fallin,' turning the set into an emotionally charged sequence that played like a breakup medley.

Fans were quick to attach meaning to the performance. One viewer wrote under a reposted clip that the transition from 'Twin Flame' into 'Let You Go' was heartbreaking, while another called Kelly romantic. A third reacted with a string of crying-face emojis, reflecting how strongly the moment landed online.

That reaction does not prove a reunion, but it does show how easily the couple's history still shapes public perception. For many listeners, the song felt less like a routine set-list choice and more like a message aimed at Fox.

Where things stand

The bigger question is whether Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are actually back together, or whether this is simply another very public gesture in a relationship that has rarely followed a straight line. Recent events point more to unresolved tension than a confirmed reconciliation.

On 8 April, during a tour stop in Perth, Australia, Kelly introduced his duet with The Kid Laroi, 'F--- You, Goodbye', with remarks that many interpreted as a swipe at an ex. That came shortly after fans noticed Fox had seemingly blocked him on Instagram following his flirtatious comments on her photos, although neither side has publicly confirmed the timing or the reason.

Both have also processed the relationship through their work. Kelly has repeatedly returned to 'Twin Flame,' while Fox addressed their miscarriage and the collapse of the relationship in her 2023 poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which gave her control over how that pain was framed.

They also share a blended family. Kelly is father to 16-year-old Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, while Fox has sons Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

For now, there is no public confirmation that the pair have reconciled. The Concord performance may have been a tribute, a farewell, or simply a song that still carries too much history to ignore.