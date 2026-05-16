Drake fans erupted online on Wednesday after the official White House social media account under Donald Trump shared an AI-generated spoof of the rapper's new 'Iceman' album cover, reworked to promote a hardline immigration and border policy message.

Drake, 39, unveiled the artwork for three forthcoming projects on 15 May, 'Iceman,' 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honor.' The Canadian star posted the covers on Instagram, revealing a tightly curated visual universe ahead of his ninth studio album. The 'Iceman' artwork in particular is unapologetically referential, nodding to Michael Jackson's famous glove with a black, rhinestone-studded hand forming an 'OK' sign, a neat fusion of pop history and Drake's brand of luxury symbolism.

It was that image the Trump White House account chose to appropriate. According to Express US, the administration posted a modified version of the 'Iceman' cover on X, retaining enough detail to make the reference unmistakable while bending it to a MAGA talking point. The move comes as Drake prepares to restart his recording momentum after postponing the final four dates of his Australia and New Zealand tour last year, a delay that had already tested fans' patience.

'Iceman' Imagery for MAGA Message

In the White House edit, the hand still wears the glittering black glove and still bears the wrist tattoo of Drake's mother, Sandi Graham, 66. Her portrait, a recurring motif in his visual output, also appears on the 'Maid of Honor' cover. Here, though, the fingers no longer simply signal 'OK.' They clutch a chunky gold chain, the pendant spelling out 'MAGA.'

Those four letters, short for 'Make America Great Again,' have long since escaped the confines of a campaign slogan to become a cultural marker in their own right. In the doctored image, the White House insignia sits neatly in the corner, as if to underline that this is not a fan meme but an intervention from the seat of government.

The account captioned the image 'ICED OUT,' a deliberate reference to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, better known as ICE. Whatever the intent, the result is a fusion of pop culture, partisan branding and immigration politics that few artists would welcome being dragged into without permission.

Drake himself has not publicly responded to the repurposed artwork. There is no confirmation that his team were consulted before the White House posted the image, so questions around consent and potential copyright issues remain unanswered and should be treated with some caution until either side clarifies the position.

Drake's 'Iceman' Is Exactly the Fun and Vindictive Comeback Record He Needed: Album Review https://t.co/9hQXVBsoAN — Variety (@Variety) May 15, 2026

Fans Accuse White House of 'Tacky' Stunt

If the White House was hoping for a clever culture-war meme, much of Drake's fanbase saw something closer to a cheap stunt. Screenshots of the post circulated rapidly, accompanied by a wave of denunciations aimed at the administration rather than the artist.

One critic, quoted by Express US, accused officials of being more interested in online provocation than governance, writing, 'Tacky as f--k while the average American is out here struggling behind your fucked up 'policies.' Guess who's not getting re-elected? A s--- ton of Republican a-----es!' Another demanded to know why 'the official White House account [is] making meaningless AI s---posts,' adding, 'What does MAGA have to do with a Canadian Rap Album? Nobody takes the U.S. government seriously as it is.'

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A third user focused squarely on accountability, saying, 'Whoever is in charge of the posts on this account needs to be fired. You guys are sad and pathetic.' The thread under the image became a running argument about taste, legitimacy and whether government social media should be dabbling in meme culture at all.

Not every reaction was hostile. Buried among the anger were a handful of approving replies, including one user who claimed, 'It's stuff like this that explains why the Black community loves the White House.' Whether that perspective reflects any broader reality is impossible to gauge from a single comment, but it hints at the partisan nature of online reception. As yet, there has been no formal statement from the White House press office addressing the criticism or explaining who authorised the post.

Away from the political storm, Drake's own rollout continues. 'Habibti' features a stark black-and-white photograph of a woman swaddled in strips of masking tape, only her eyes left exposed. Fans online have speculated that those eyes belong to actress Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy in the series Euphoria, on which Drake served as an executive producer. That theory, however, has not been confirmed by Drake or Demie, and should be regarded as unverified fan chatter rather than established fact.

On a livestream for 'Iceman' a day before revealing the covers, Drake told viewers he would be releasing three albums in total. 'Iceman' carries the heaviest weight with 18 tracks, 'Maid of Honor' runs to 14, and 'Habibti' is the leanest at 11. The music has yet to be heard, but before a single new song has dropped, the artwork for 'Iceman' has already been dragged into America's endless culture war.