Katie Price's missing husband Lee Andrews has become the centre of a spiralling online storm after allegations about his past exploded across social media while Dubai authorities continue investigating his disappearance.

As the former glamour model publicly fears he may have been kidnapped following a chilling final call near the Oman border, fresh scrutiny has fallen on Andrews himself, with critics questioning his reported business career, luxury lifestyle claims and even bizarre accusations that some of his heavily edited photos made him appear to have an 'AI face.'

Katie Price's Panic Grew

Concern surrounding Andrews intensified after Katie Price publicly claimed her husband vanished while travelling through the Hatta border area near Oman on his way to catch a flight back to Britain.

According to Price, the final contact came late at night during a FaceTime call in which Andrews allegedly appeared with a hood over his head and ties around his hands. She claimed he warned her by saying 'they're coming back for me' before the call suddenly ended.

The 47-year-old later confirmed that his phone signal disappeared minutes later and that repeated attempts to contact him failed. Dubai authorities and the British Embassy subsequently became involved after an official missing persons report was filed.

Despite the alarming claims, officials have not publicly confirmed evidence of kidnapping, detention or criminal activity. Andrews' whereabouts remain unknown, with investigators continuing enquiries in Dubai.

The dramatic claims quickly sparked intense public interest online, particularly because Andrews and Price's whirlwind romance had already attracted heavy scrutiny since their sudden marriage earlier this year.

Lee Andrews' Career

While the search for Andrews continues, renewed attention has landed on a series of disputed claims surrounding his professional background.

Over recent months, reports emerged questioning statements Andrews allegedly made about holding senior roles connected to major organisations including the Prince's Trust and the Labour Party. Multiple outlets reported that several of these claims were later disputed or debunked.

Former associates and critics also began accusing Andrews of exaggerating his success and presenting an inflated image of his Dubai lifestyle online. According to reports, his financial circumstances allegedly fluctuated heavily over the years, with one source claiming he would appear wealthy one moment before selling personal items online during tougher periods.

The resurfaced allegations have created a complicated backdrop to the current missing persons investigation. Although there have been discussions online linking Andrews' disappearance to previous controversies and alleged financial disputes, investigators have not publicly connected the matters.

Price herself had previously defended Andrews against criticism, repeatedly insisting the pair were happy together despite growing scepticism surrounding his past.

Claims of 'AI Face' Appearance

As online fascination around the case exploded, social media users began focusing on Andrews' appearance in photographs shared online, with some bizarrely claiming his images looked digitally altered or artificial.

Several users described his polished social media photos as having an 'AI face,' pointing to unusually smooth skin, edited lighting and heavily filtered portraits that quickly became the subject of memes and speculation.

The strange online reaction only fuelled wider theories surrounding Andrews' identity and lifestyle, particularly as internet sleuths dug into older photographs from his childhood and early life in Nottinghamshire.

One resurfaced school photo showed Andrews as a smiling child attending The Rufford School in Mansfield, a far cry from the luxury Dubai image later presented online. Reports claim his father worked as a coal miner while his mother built a local reputation as a psychic in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The contrast between Andrews' modest upbringing and the glamorous lifestyle displayed online became another major talking point as the mystery surrounding his disappearance deepened.

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Dubai Villa Claims

Further confusion emerged after unverified claims circulated suggesting Andrews may have been staying at a run-down villa in Dubai during the period he was reported missing.

Reports alleged he could have been hiding from authorities or distancing himself amid mounting scrutiny over fraud accusations linked to his name. However, Dubai Police have not confirmed these claims, and no official evidence has been released showing Andrews was found at any property.

The lack of confirmed information has created a vacuum quickly filled by speculation across TikTok, Instagram and online forums, where theories now range from kidnapping fears to deliberate disappearance rumours.

Meanwhile, Andrews' family have publicly pushed back against criticism surrounding the case. His mother, Trisha Andrews, appeared to accuse sections of the media and online commentators of exploiting the situation while urging people not to believe every headline circulating online.