In an interview with CBS 60 Minutes over the weekend, former Senator Ben Sasse told to nation about a 'miracle drug' that has prolonged his life for months

Sasse also goes in depth about what he thinks about politics in Congress and the Trump administration.

Sasse's Opinion on the Current Day Congress

'The Senate needs to be less like Instagram. The Senate needs to be more deliberative. And that means less smack-down nonsense. One of the fundamental mistakes we've made over the last 30 or 40 years is putting cameras everywhere in Washington, D.C. This is not an argument against transparency. We should have reporters around. We should have pen and pad. We should have people recording what's happening,' Sasse said.

'But we should make the Senate less of an institution that is built as a backdrop platform for people to get sound bites. That's not what the Senate is for. The Senate should be plodding, and steady, and boring, and trustworthy.'

'Neither of these parties really have very big or good ideas about 2030 or 2050, at a national security level, at a future of work level, at an institution-building level. The Congress is not wrestling with big or important questions right now,' Sasse also said.

What is this 'Miracle Drug'?

'He's in a clinical trial for a drug called daraxonrasib, a new idea in therapy. In many cancers it's a defective gene that signals cells to grow non-stop. The drug blocks that signal,' the interviewer and narrator Scott Pelley said.

'I have much, much less pain than I had four months ago when I was diagnosed, and I have a massive 76% reduction in tumor volume over the last four months, Sasse said.

According to CNBC, just this month, the drug maker, Revolution Medicines, reported that patients who had six months, survived a median 13 months.

The company expects to soon release results from a Phase 3 trial of its experimental drug that could become the first targeted treatment for pancreatic cancer, the deadliest of the major cancers. Just 13% of people with pancreatic cancer live five years after they're diagnosed, a number that hasn't changed much despite the outlook for other cancers improving thanks to new drugs like immunotherapy.

RevMed in a statement said the majority of rash cases have been low grade, with no patients discontinuing treatment because of it. The company added that reports of rashes with bleeding have been described anecdotally by clinical trial investigators and are considered uncommon.

What Does Sasse Think of the Trump Administration?

'But I don't spend much time commenting on our current politics, because I don't really think our current politics are driving what's happening. I think it's mostly an echo of what's happening. I think we have really thin, shallow community right now,' Sasse said.

'And unless people know the thickness of their local community, it's hard to make sense of what national politics are for. I think our national political dysfunction is an echo of larger problems,' he continued.

In 2023 Sasse left the Senate to become the President of the University of Florida. In July of 2024 he resigned that position due to his wife's epilepsy diagnosis.