Jack Osbourne sparked a wave of health questions this week after fans said he looked 'unwell' in new photos shared from Washington, DC, where the 40-year-old joined his mother, Sharon Osbourne, on Capitol Hill on Friday 15 May and spoke sharply about the role of celebrities in politics.

The news came after Jack posted a Mother's Day tribute on 11 May, posing between Sharon and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, in a casual blue sweatshirt and jeans. The seemingly innocuous family photo prompted a flurry of comments about his appearance, with some followers asking whether he was ill and others speculating that rapid weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic may have been involved.

Health Concerns Dismissed as Celebrity Politics Criticised

If those online concerns about Jack's wellbeing have rattled him, he gave no hint of it during his trip to Washington. Stopped by a reporter on Capitol Hill and asked whether he considered himself political, the former The Osbournes star cut in bluntly.

'You know what? I think celebrities just need to keep their mouth shut,' he said, according to a statement given to a US outlet on Friday. He then doubled down, adding, 'Make entertainment, entertain the people, shut the f--- up.'

Pressed on celebrities who argue that their high profiles can help raise awareness about causes they care about, Jack's response did not soften. 'Then be a politician, don't be an entertainer,' he replied.

It is an old argument in new clothes: Hollywood activism versus the idea that stars should simply sing, act or, in Jack's case, host and produce. Coming from someone whose family has long blurred the boundary between entertainment and public life, it carries a particular bite. The Osbournes have made reality television, talk shows and confessional interviews their stock in trade for more than two decades.

Jack's timing was not accidental. He and Sharon, 73, were in Washington as Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz formally entered Ozzy Osbourne's biography into the Congressional Record. The move means the Black Sabbath frontman's life story is now officially recognised and archived in the permanent record of the US Congress, something relatives said would have been an 'honour' to the 75-year-old musician.

While the family marked that milestone, much of the public conversation around Jack remained focused on his appearance rather than his father's place in history.

Ozempic Backlash Swirls Around Transformation

In case you missed it, the latest round of scrutiny began with what was meant to be a simple Mother's Day tribute. 'Happy Mother's Day to the two most extraordinary women on the 🌍 ❤️🙏,' Jack wrote beneath an Instagram photo of himself with Sharon and Aree.

The sentiment was warmly received, but the replies quickly turned. 'What's wrong with him? He looks sick,' one user posted. 'Now what happened to Jack? Looks so much older 😳,' another added. A third offered concern more gently: 'Jack, are you ok? You've lost a lot of weight. Stay blessed.'

From there, the comments shifted into the now-familiar territory of Ozempic accusations. 'Ozempic, brought to you by the Osbournes,' one critic wrote, tying Jack into a wider backlash against the diabetes drug that has been widely used off-label for weight loss. Another said, 'It is so sad to witness you, your mum and Kelly's drastic weight loss. I hope you are all ok. You look so unwell... 💔'

At this stage, there is no evidence that Jack Osbourne is taking Ozempic or any similar medication. He has not publicly said he is ill, nor has he endorsed or admitted to using any weight-loss drug.

What makes the Ozempic chatter more pointed in Jack's case is that he has already criticised its use within his own family. During an appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast in October 2023, Jack said he disapproved of Sharon taking the medication.

'I was not a fan of her doing it,' he said at the time. Explaining his view, he added that the amount of weight Sharon said she wanted to lose did not justify a powerful injection, at least in his eyes. 'I was like, "That doesn't seem like an Ozempic‑worthy amount of weight. That seems like why don't you kind of go for a walk, you know, twice a day and cut out a few desserts."'

That comment now hangs awkwardly over the current speculation. If Jack has slimmed down through conventional diet and exercise, the online accusations will feel particularly unfair. If he has not, the family is unlikely to rush to give their critics the satisfaction of saying so.

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There is a broader discomfort here that goes beyond one reality TV alumnus. Jack has found himself at the intersection of two modern obsessions: how celebrities look, and what they are allowed to say in public life. In Washington, he tried to draw a hard line on the latter, telling stars to 'shut the f--- up' about politics. Online, fans have drawn one for him on the former, poring over his face and frame as if they were public property.

For now, the only on‑record facts are simple enough. Jack Osbourne has lost noticeable weight. He believes entertainers should think twice before using their fame as a political megaphone. And he has chosen, quite pointedly, not to apply that same candour to the increasingly loud questions about his own health.