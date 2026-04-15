Dr Sandra Lee, the dermatologist best known to television audiences as 'Dr Pimple Popper,' has revealed she suffered an ischemic stroke in November while filming Season 2 of Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out at her clinic in Upland, California. Speaking to People magazine in an interview published Tuesday, the 53-year-old said the stroke temporarily halted production on the Lifetime series and left her confronting the fact that 'part of my brain died.'

Lee has built a large following through her skin surgery videos online and her original series Dr. Pimple Popper, which turned her into one of reality TV's most recognisable doctors. The spin‑off, Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, follows Lee as she treats patients with severe or unusual skin conditions, often while juggling the pressures of filming, clinic work and her own public profile. It was during shooting for the show's second season late last year that she began to notice something was wrong.

The First Warning Signs

Lee told the magazine she initially dismissed the early signs of her stroke as something far more mundane.

'I had what I thought was a hot flash. I got super sweaty and didn't feel like myself,' she recalled. When the cameras stopped rolling that day, she left her Upland practice and drove straight to her parents' house, still not convinced she was facing a medical emergency.

That evening, the symptoms worsened. By the following morning, Lee said she decided to go to the emergency room. Doctors ordered an MRI, which showed she had suffered an ischemic stroke, a type of stroke caused when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked.

'What essentially happened is, I had a part of my brain that died. It was just a shock,' she said.

As a dermatologist and surgeon who is used to spotting subtle clinical signs in others, Lee admitted there was a surreal disconnect in recognising those symptoms in herself. 'As a physician, I couldn't deny that I had slurred speech, that I was having weakness on one side, but I was like, 'Well, this is a dream, right?' More like a living nightmare.'

Filming for Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out was halted while she began treatment and rehabilitation. Lee spent the next two months in physical and occupational therapy, focusing on regaining her balance, movement and fine motor skills.

Recovery, Vulnerability And A New Role

The recovery has not been straightforward. Lee said she still notices lingering effects, particularly on her left side.

'I don't like that I don't have total control of my left hand, or the grip wasn't as strong,' she explained. 'If I feel like I'm not at my best — it's very scary.'

She also spoke about changes to her speech, which, for someone used to narrating complicated procedures for television, has been another layer of adjustment. 'The medical expert also noticed that she doesn't 'speak exactly the way' she once did,' the report noted. As Lee put it, 'You're really embarrassed to speak because you notice it.'

Looking back, she links the stroke to broader health issues that she had allowed to slide amid the relentless pace of work and filming. Her blood pressure and cholesterol, she said, 'were not under control,' and she described 'a lot of stress' from her patients and the demands of the show.

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Now, she is trying to reframe what happened. Lee said she wants 'to think about it as a blessing in disguise. Because it reminds you to take better care of yourself.'

There is also a cultural element to her decision to speak publicly. Lee, who is of Asian heritage, acknowledged that in some Asian families, serious illness can be treated as something to hide.

'They don't tell people they've had a stroke because it can be seen as a sign of weakness,' she said. For a surgeon whose authority is tied up with precision, confidence and control, admitting vulnerability is not easy. 'It is very stressful to open yourself up,' she told People. 'Especially as a surgeon, you always want to show yourself coming from an area of strength.'

Her choice to go public is, in part, about public health. Lee said she wants viewers and followers to recognise the warning signs she lived through and not brush them off as she almost did. 'I want to get the word out that if you have symptoms like I had, make sure you see your doctor. Take care of yourself.'

Lee returned to work in January, still on blood thinners and continuing physical therapy. She described being back on set as 'very scary,' admitting there is 'a lot of PTSD because it happened while I was filming the show.' Even so, she said she is now 'pretty much back to normal,' with the experience casting a sharper light on her own mortality and the precariousness behind the polished reality‑TV persona.

'It really makes you realize how precious life is,' she said.

Season 2 of Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out is scheduled to premiere on Lifetime on 20 April at 9 p.m. ET. Nothing about Lee's longer‑term prognosis has been independently confirmed beyond her own account, and as with any personal medical disclosure, some details should be taken with a grain of salt until further verified.