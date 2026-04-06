A long-serving supermarket worker has found himself at the centre of a heated national debate after being dismissed for confronting a shoplifter during a brazen Easter egg theft. The employee, Walker Smith, says he was simply trying to stop repeated crime at his store, but instead lost his job after 17 years of service. His case has raised fresh questions about retail safety, employee protection, and how far staff should go when faced with rising shoplifting across the UK.

Walker Smith, a 54-year-old shop assistant at a Waitrose Clapham Junction branch, says the incident began when he was alerted to a shoplifter stuffing a bag with premium Easter eggs. The product involved, Lindt Gold Bunny Easter eggs, retail for around £13 each (about $17) and were being taken in bulk.

Smith said he acted instinctively after seeing the thief. He grabbed the bag, leading to a brief struggle before it snapped open, spilling the eggs onto the floor. The thief then fled the store.

In the chaos, Smith admits he threw a piece of broken chocolate towards shopping trolleys out of frustration, insisting it was not aimed at the individual. However, that moment would later become a key factor in the disciplinary action taken against him.

Why a 17-Year Career Ended in One Decision

Despite apologising, Smith's actions were escalated by management. He says he had previously been told not to engage with shoplifters, but repeated incidents in the store had left staff frustrated and exposed.

'I've seen it happen every hour of every day for the last five years,' he said, describing a constant stream of thefts involving a wide range of offenders.

After being called into a meeting with managers, Smith said he already sensed what was coming. He made a final emotional plea, describing Waitrose as 'like my family,' but was ultimately dismissed.

The way he was escorted out added to his distress. Smith described leaving the store through a back exit near the bins, saying the experience left him 'demoralised' after nearly two decades of service.

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Shoplifting Surge

Smith's case comes amid a sharp rise in shoplifting across England and Wales. According to official figures from the Office for National Statistics, there were over 519,000 recorded shoplifting offences in the year leading up to September 2025.

Retail workers say the situation is becoming increasingly difficult to manage. The retail union Usdaw has warned that staff are facing 'unacceptable' levels of abuse and violence, often linked directly to theft.

Industry leaders have also voiced concern. The chief executive of Marks & Spencer has called for stronger action from authorities, stating that retail crime is becoming more organised and aggressive.

Despite these concerns, companies like Waitrose say staff safety must come first, even if it means not intervening in thefts.

Waitrose Defends Policy

In response to the incident, a Waitrose spokesperson defended the company's policies, saying that the safety of both customers and staff is the top priority.

They stressed that employees are trained not to confront shoplifters due to the risk of harm, adding that some staff have previously been hospitalised during similar incidents. The company said, 'Nothing we sell is worth risking lives for.'

Waitrose also suggested that reports circulating about the case do not present the full picture, and confirmed that proper procedures, including an appeals process, were followed.

However, the dismissal has sparked strong reactions from the public. Many argue that Smith was punished for trying to do the right thing, while others agree that employees should not put themselves in danger.

A Personal Struggle Beyond the Store

Beyond the workplace, Smith's dismissal has had a deep personal impact. After 17 years with the company, he had recently moved into his own studio flat following decades of shared living.

Now, he says his financial future is uncertain. 'I might be homeless,' he admitted, adding that his confidence has 'hit rock bottom.'

Smith also revealed that he has been diagnosed with anxiety, a condition his employer was aware of. He described feeling overwhelmed and isolated after losing both his job and his long-term workplace community.

Despite everything, he maintains that his actions came from frustration rather than aggression. 'I'm not a violent person,' he said. 'I just got tired of seeing theft happen every day with no real action.'