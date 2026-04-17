The sudden collapse of a UK-based electric vehicle charging firm has sent shock ripples through the industry, resulting in the loss of 69 jobs and raising concerns about the stability of the sector.

An EV charger (electric vehicle charger) is a device that supplies electricity to recharge an electric car's battery, either at home or at public charging points. It works by safely transferring power from the grid to the vehicle, often much faster and more efficiently than a standard plug socket.

In the UK, some of the biggest and most recognised EV charger brands include Pod Point, Hypervolt, myenergi (maker of Zappi), Ohme, and BP Pulse. These companies provide home chargers, workplace systems, and large public charging networks across the country

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Background of EO Charging

EO Car Chargers, also known as EO Charging, was established in the UK to design and install EV charging infrastructure. The company developed software and provided maintenance and incident support around the clock. As of early April, EO Charging had produced over 85,000 chargers and installed approximately 13,000 commercial charging stations across about 35 countries.

The business employed 93 staff members, with most involved in operations spanning Europe, North America, and Oceania. The company had experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by the expansion of electric vehicle adoption globally. However, despite its achievements, the firm found itself in financial difficulty.

Reasons Behind the Administration

On 8 April, EO Charging appointed administrators, citing challenging trading conditions in recent years as the primary reason. The company had been operating at a loss after attempting to broaden its markets into the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Italy. These ventures, while ambitious, failed to generate the expected revenue, leading to mounting financial strain.

The company's financial difficulties were compounded by increasing competition within the EV charging sector. Larger firms with more extensive resources entered the market, making it harder for EO to sustain its operations. The decision to enter administration was described by joint administrator and PwC partner Edward Williams as regrettable, noting that 'the company has been left with no option but to enter administration and that 69 employees have sadly been made redundant.'

Impact on Employees and Future Outlook

The administration resulted in the immediate redundancy of 69 staff members. The remaining employees are expected to assist with the winding-down process and help transition customers to alternative suppliers. Williams added that 'the administrators are looking to assist customers in smoothly transitioning to alternative suppliers with the support of the remaining employees, before winding down the company in an orderly manner and seeking to optimise the value of its assets.'

The situation has caused concern among industry observers, who note that the EV sector in the UK, while growing rapidly, still faces significant financial and operational challenges. The loss of jobs at EO Charging doubles down on the volatility that can affect even well-established firms in this space.

Comparison with Other Industry Setbacks

The collapse comes shortly after the administration of Hedley Studios Ltd, a Bicester-based company known for producing miniaturised electric cars. That business, which employed around 70 people, faced similar financial difficulties and was ultimately restructured, with its address moved to Birmingham. Founded in 2018 and previously known as The Little Car Company, Hedley Studios primarily manufactures scaled-down versions of classic cars, with vehicle prices often exceeding £75,000 (approximately $101,000).

Both cases reflect challenges faced by smaller firms in the UK's electric vehicle market, including high production costs, market competition, and the difficulty of expanding internationally without sufficient capital.