Music producer Benny Blanco's mother endured a frightening late-night burglary after three masked intruders smashed their way into her Los Angeles home, forcing her to barricade herself inside a bathroom while the suspects ransacked the property.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed the men fled before officers arrived, leaving investigators searching for clues as concerns grow over rising 'hot prowl' burglaries in the city.

LAPD Says Three Masked Men Forced Entry Through Glass Door

The incident unfolded on the evening of 24 November 2025 at the Studio City home of Sandra Levin, mother of Grammy-winning producer Benny Blanco. According to LAPD, three masked suspects shattered a sliding glass door at around 9.15 pm to gain access to the property.

Levin, who was alone inside the house, immediately ran upstairs and locked herself in a bathroom. Police confirmed she dialled 911 as the men moved through the home and attempted to force open the bathroom door before fleeing.

Authorities described the suspects as men dressed in dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made, and detectives are analysing nearby surveillance footage and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Home Left Ransacked as Suspects Escaped Before Police Arrived

Officers who responded to the scene discovered several rooms had been ransacked. While items were stolen, the LAPD has not released a full inventory due to the active investigation.

Neighbours reported seeing police vehicles lining the street and officers conducting door-to-door enquiries. Levin was said to be shaken but physically unharmed. She described the ordeal as one of the most frightening experiences of her life.

The LAPD categorised the break-in as a 'hot prowl burglary' — a type of home invasion where victims are present during the crime, significantly heightening the risk of confrontation.

Benny Blanco's Close Relationship With His Mother Resonates With Fans

The story has gained significant attention due to Benny Blanco's public profile. The producer — known for hits with Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey and Selena Gomez — has often spoken about his mother's profound influence on his life.

In a 2024 interview, Blanco described Levin as his 'best friend', crediting her support for much of his early creative development. News of the burglary prompted an outpouring of concern from fans on social media, many of whom expressed relief that she had survived unharmed.

Rising Burglary Concerns in Los Angeles Trigger Calls for Safety Measures

This latest incident has reignited concerns about increasing property crime in Los Angeles, particularly in affluent neighbourhoods such as Studio City. Officials and community leaders have called for stronger crime-prevention strategies, including improved lighting, enhanced security measures and more visible police patrols.

The LAPD has urged residents to remain cautious, ensure alarms and cameras are working, and report suspicious activity immediately.

As investigators continue to search for the three suspects, the burglary at Levin's home serves as a stark reminder of how vulnerable even well-secured properties can be during nighttime break-ins.