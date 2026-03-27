For more than six decades, metformin has been a cornerstone treatment for Type 2 diabetes, long thought to control blood sugar primarily by acting on the liver. New research suggests that part of the drug's effect may come from the brain, revealing a previously hidden mechanism that could reshape future diabetes therapies.

A team at Baylor College of Medicine has identified a brain-based pathway that plays a critical role in metformin's ability to regulate blood glucose. The study, published in Science Advances, points to a protein called Rap1 in the ventromedial hypothalamus, or VMH, as central to this effect.

Rap1 Protein Drives the Effect

The researchers found that metformin's capacity to lower blood sugar at standard therapeutic doses depends on suppressing Rap1 activity in the VMH. Experiments in genetically engineered mice confirmed this pathway. Mice lacking Rap1 in the VMH showed no improvement in blood sugar when given low doses of metformin, while other treatments such as insulin and GLP-1 agonists remained effective.

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'It's been widely accepted that metformin lowers blood glucose primarily by reducing glucose output in the liver,' said the study's corresponding author Dr. Makoto Fukuda. 'We looked into the brain as it is widely recognized as a key regulator of whole-body glucose metabolism.'

Further testing involved delivering minuscule amounts of metformin directly to the brains of diabetic mice. Even at doses thousands of times lower than a typical oral prescription, blood sugar levels dropped significantly. This suggests that the brain responds to far lower concentrations of the drug than the liver or intestines.

SF1 Neurons Respond to Metformin

The team investigated which brain cells were responsible for the response. They found that SF1 neurons in the VMH became electrically active when exposed to metformin, but only when Rap1 was present. Mice engineered without Rap1 in these neurons showed no electrical response or change in blood glucose, confirming that Rap1 is required to engage this brain circuit.

'We found that while the liver and intestines need high concentrations of the drug to respond, the brain reacts to much lower levels,' Fukuda added. 'These findings open the door to developing new diabetes treatments that directly target this pathway in the brain.'

New Perspective on Metformin

Metformin has been prescribed since the 1950s and 1960s, mainly to reduce glucose production in the liver and improve insulin sensitivity. The hypothalamus has long been recognised as an important regulator of metabolism, but its role in the effects of diabetes medications has been largely overlooked. This study provides the first direct evidence that the brain itself contributes to metformin's therapeutic action.

Future Diabetes Therapies

The discovery could have significant implications for developing more targeted therapies. Drugs that specifically engage the Rap1 pathway in the brain may offer new ways to manage Type 2 diabetes. Researchers also plan to explore whether this pathway is linked to metformin's other potential benefits, including effects on brain ageing and cognitive health.

The research was conducted in collaboration with Louisiana State University, Nagoya University and Meiji University in Japan. Funding was provided by the National Institutes of Health, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association and other foundations.