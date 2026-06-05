Some Jewish patients have delayed or avoided NHS treatment because of concerns about antisemitism, according to an independent government-commissioned review that has prompted NHS England to accept a series of recommendations aimed at tackling discrimination across the health service.

The 60-page report by Lord Mann, the government's independent adviser on antisemitism, found evidence of what it described as 'routine ostracism' of some Jewish patients and staff. The review found that some patients had concealed their Jewish identity or postponed appointments because they feared experiencing hostility or discrimination while accessing healthcare.

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In response, the government and NHS England have accepted the review's recommendations in full, subject to consultation and engagement with stakeholders. Among the proposals is a restriction on NHS staff displaying political badges or insignia on uniforms, including symbols associated with either the Israeli or Palestinian causes, while continuing to permit personal religious symbols such as a crucifix or Star of David.

Mandatory Training for NHS Leaders

Lord Mann was commissioned to conduct the review last year following concerns about antisemitism within parts of the NHS. The report concluded that healthcare providers should become a stronger first line of defence against racism and discrimination affecting both patients and staff.

We are supporting all of the recommendations from Lord Mann's review to tackle antisemitism and other forms of racism across the NHS.



This will mean that both NHS patients and staff will be better protected against hate.



See the recommendations in full: https://t.co/junHIM6HBT pic.twitter.com/ViADfMUlsx — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) June 4, 2026

Under the recommendations, chairs and chief executives of all 205 NHS trusts in England will be required to complete anti-racism and antisemitism training within six months. The report also calls for improved systems to record and monitor racist incidents and for demographic data collection to allow patients to identify their ethnicity as Jewish.

In the review and subsequent interviews, Lord Mann argued that political symbols on uniforms could affect patient confidence in healthcare professionals. He argued that both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli badges could create concerns among some patients and potentially influence whether they feel comfortable accessing care.

Health Secretary James Murray said the government would implement the recommendations, stating that people experiencing discrimination 'need action not words'. NHS England chief executive Jim Mackey also backed the proposals, saying there was 'unacceptable antisemitism and racism' affecting both staff and patients.

"I don't want any patients or any staff to ever think twice about coming into the NHS."



Health and Social Care Secretary @JamesMurray_Ldn explains why we're supporting Lord Mann's recommendations, as we tackle antisemitism and other forms of racism in the NHS. pic.twitter.com/7XaWVdfI9s — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) June 4, 2026

GMC Investigations and Legal Challenges

The review comes amid wider concerns about antisemitism within parts of the healthcare sector following the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023.

The General Medical Council received 779 complaints alleging antisemitism by UK doctors between October 2023 and December 2025 and investigated 86 cases. Two doctors were removed from the medical register following findings related to antisemitic behaviour, while a number of other cases resulted in warnings or other regulatory action.

Jewish representative organisations welcomed the review's findings and recommendations. A spokesperson for the Jewish Medical Association told the BBC that antisemitism should be taken seriously and expressed support for a ban on political symbols, provided any policy is applied consistently.

🚨 NEW: The Government is being advised to ban NHS staff from wearing political badges to stop antisemitism



The antisemitism adviser said: “I don’t expect my dentist to be wearing an ‘I love Palestine’ badge, or indeed an ‘I love Israel’ badge, on their uniform” — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 4, 2026

The proposed restrictions on political symbols also arrive as Barts Health NHS Trust faces legal action from two doctors and a nurse who argue that a local dress code policy restricting political symbols discriminates against their pro-Palestinian beliefs.

NHS England and ministers have accepted the recommendations in principle, with consultation expected on several proposals, including restrictions on political symbols worn by staff. The review concludes that tackling antisemitism within the health service is necessary to ensure patients and employees can access healthcare and work environments free from discrimination.