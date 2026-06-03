Music legend Barry Manilow is reflecting on one of the most difficult periods of his life, revealing that there were moments during his recent lung cancer battle when he genuinely feared he might not survive.

Speaking openly about his health for the first time since returning to work, the singer has offered fans a clearer picture of just how serious his illness became and how close he came to believing his performing days were over.

Barry Manilow Admits Fearing Death During Cancer Battle

The 82-year-old singer made the emotional confession while discussing his ongoing recovery from Stage 1 lung cancer and a subsequent bout of life-threatening pneumonia that left him hospitalised and uncertain about his future. The revelation comes as fans continue to support the performer, whose career has spanned more than five decades.

During a recent interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Manilow reflected on the serious health challenges he faced after doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung during an MRI. While the cancer was caught early and successfully removed through surgery, complications afterwards proved far more difficult than he expected.

'There were a couple of moments there that I thought this may be goodbye,' Manilow said while recalling his recovery. The singer credited doctors and nurses with helping him through the ordeal, describing them as 'angels' and 'saints' who cared for him during his darkest moments.

According to Manilow, the diagnosis came after weeks of bronchitis prompted physicians to conduct additional testing. The MRI unexpectedly revealed a small cancerous lesion in his left lung. Doctors quickly recommended surgery, and he underwent a lobectomy to remove the tumour before the disease could spread. Fortunately, he did not require chemotherapy or radiation treatments because the cancer was detected at an early stage.

However, the recovery process became significantly more complicated when Manilow developed pneumonia following the procedure. The infection became so severe that he spent seven days in intensive care, an experience he later described as frightening.

Although doctors have declared him cancer-free, Manilow says the health scare has left lasting effects, particularly on his voice. The performer admitted he was shocked during a recent sound check when he realised he no longer sounded like himself.

'My voice — I don't know whether it's coming back,' he said, explaining that the possibility of losing his signature singing ability has been one of the most difficult aspects of recovery. After decades of performing hits such as Mandy, Copacabana and Can't Smile Without You, the prospect of not being able to sing again has been emotionally challenging.

Read more Is a 'Vomiting Virus' Sweeping the US? New Data Reveals Sharp Rise in Norovirus Cases Nationwide Is a 'Vomiting Virus' Sweeping the US? New Data Reveals Sharp Rise in Norovirus Cases Nationwide

Despite the setbacks, Manilow still remains determined to return to the stage. He is currently preparing to release his new album, What a Time, and also hopes to resume touring later this month if his voice continues to improve. While uncertainty remains, the singer says he is physically feeling stronger and eager to perform again.

For now, Manilow's candid admission about fearing death underlines how dramatically life can change, even for one of the music industry's most enduring stars. Yet his determination to keep performing suggests that, despite the serious health battle, he is not ready to say goodbye just yet.