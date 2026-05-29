A Vietnamese TikTok influencer known as Dan Thy has sparked widespread attention online after revealing in a viral video that she has been diagnosed with leukaemia, while also reflecting on what she believes may have contributed to her condition, including a long-term habit of drinking bubble tea instead of water.

Who is Dan Thy?

Dan Thy is a Vietnamese social media influencer best known for her beauty and lifestyle content on TikTok. She built a large following through makeup transformations, aesthetic short-form videos, and personal lifestyle clips that often go viral across Southeast Asia's digital creator space. With millions of followers, she is considered part of a growing wave of Gen Z influencers who have turned short-form video platforms into full-time careers. Her content has frequently been shared beyond Vietnam, gaining traction across TikTok's global audience due to her polished visuals and relatable personal storytelling style.

Leukaemia Revelation

The online discussion began after Dan Thy posted an emotional video in late May 2026 revealing she had been diagnosed with leukaemia, a form of blood cancer. In the clip, she spoke openly about her diagnosis while reflecting on past lifestyle habits and expressing regret over how she treated her health.

Although she did not share medical records or detailed clinical information, her emotional account quickly resonated with viewers, generating millions of views and reactions across TikTok and other social media platforms.

Why It Went Viral

The video spread rapidly due to Dan Thy's popularity within the TikTok beauty and lifestyle community. Influencers with highly engaged audiences often attract major attention when sharing personal struggles, especially involving serious illnesses.

Fans reacted with shock and sympathy, with many re-posting older videos and leaving supportive comments online. The emotional tone of the video, combined with Dan Thy's established online following, helped turn the story into a trending topic across TikTok, X, and Instagram.

Bubble Tea and Her Personal Reflection

One of the most widely discussed in the video is that Dan Thy's claim that she frequently drank bubble tea and sugary beverages instead of water for years. She also said she believed her lifestyle was relatively safe because she did not smoke or consume alcohol.

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Her comments triggered widespread debate online, with some users suggesting a possible connection between bubble tea consumption and leukaemia. However, there is currently no scientific evidence proving that bubble tea directly causes blood cancer. Medical experts warn against drawing conclusions from personal experiences alone, particularly with complex illnesses like leukaemia.

What Can Actually Cause Leukaemia?

Medical professionals emphasise say leukaemia develops through a combination of genetic mutations and environmental factors rather than one specific habit or food. Known risk factors may include exposure to radiation, certain industrial chemicals such as benzene, smoking, genetic disorders, and some previous cancer treatments.

While poor diet and excessive sugar consumption can affect overall health, they are not recognised as direct causes of leukaemia. Health experts have therefore urged caution as the story spreads online, stressing the importance of distinguishing personal belief from medically verified information.

Dan Thy's viral revelation has since evolved beyond a personal health update, becoming part of a broader conversation about influencer culture, and online health discussions.