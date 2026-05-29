New research from the University of Leicester has confirmed that children in the UK are reaching adulthood with permanently reduced lung capacity because of air pollution, placing them on a direct trajectory toward heart disease decades before their time.

The findings come from two interlinked studies produced by Leicester's Centre for Environmental Health and Sustainability, examining the effect of air pollutants at every stage from pregnancy through to early adulthood. The more recent, published in Environmental Research in 2026, tracked approximately 5,200 children from the UK's Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC) birth cohort, measuring their lung function at ages 8, 15, and 24 years.

A companion 2024 paper in ERJ Open Research, using data from nearly 200,000 adults in the UK Biobank, then quantified exactly how much of that lung damage converts into cardiovascular disease and premature death.

Adolescence as the Critical Window for Lung Damage

The 2026 ALSPAC study, led by Katie Eminson and Professor Anna Hansell of Leicester's Centre for Environmental Health and Sustainability, is one of the first UK studies to follow lung function growth continuously from childhood to early adulthood. Its central finding: air pollution is associated with impaired lung growth throughout childhood, but the damage is most pronounced during adolescence, precisely when the lungs are growing at their fastest rate.

Lung function typically peaks in the late teens for girls and early twenties for boys. Any reduction in that growth trajectory, even a small one, sets an irreversibly lower ceiling on the total lung capacity a person will carry through adult life.

The study concluded that reducing air pollution exposure in childhood is essential to promoting lifelong lung health, a conclusion that carries urgent weight given that the UK continues to exceed World Health Organisation guidelines for particulate matter in numerous urban areas.

Exposure to primary road traffic particulate matter (PM10) during the first trimester of pregnancy was already shown by an earlier Leicester ALSPAC analysis published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine to be associated with significantly lower forced expiratory volume (FEV1) in children at age eight. The 2026 study extended that tracking to age 24, allowing researchers to capture not just snapshots of lung size but the full arc of lung development and to confirm that the adverse associations persist.

PM2.5, NO2, and the Cardiovascular Pathway

The second pillar of Leicester's research shifts from lungs to hearts. The 2024 study by Anna Guyatt, Yutong Samuel Cai, Martin Tobin, and Anna Hansell used UK Biobank data on approximately 200,000 adults, followed for eight years, to ask a specific mechanistic question: how much of air pollution's lethal effect on the heart actually travels through damaged lungs?

The answer was stark. Reduced FEV1, the volume of air a person can forcibly exhale in one second, and the standard clinical measure of lung impairment, was found to mediate between 10% and 30% of the mortality and cardiovascular disease risk attributable to PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). Specifically, impaired lung function mediated 18% of PM2.5's effect and 27% of NO2's effect on all-cause mortality. For incident cardiovascular disease specifically, the mediated proportions were 9% for PM2.5 and 16% for NO2.

This matters because it reframes what polluted air actually does to a body over time. Pollution does not merely irritate airways. It erodes the mechanical efficiency of the lungs, and that degraded efficiency then independently raises the probability of a heart attack, a stroke, or early death. The study's authors used data from the UK Biobank cohort, with baseline lung function measurements taken between 2006 and 2010, making it one of the largest mediation analyses of this kind ever conducted in a UK population.

London's Children and the Scale of the Problem

Wider UK evidence underscores how far-reaching this is in practice. A landmark 2018 study led by King's College London and Queen Mary University of London enrolled 2,164 children aged eight to nine from primary schools across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Greenwich, and the City of London, all areas that at the time failed to meet EU nitrogen dioxide limits. On average, those children had lost approximately 5% of their expected lung volume.

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Professor Penny Bhatt, one of the researchers involved in the King's study, described the situation plainly in the EurekAlert press release: 'We are raising a generation of children reaching adulthood with stunted lung capacity.' The same year, a separate study found a child born in 2011 in Birmingham could die between two and seven months earlier than expected if exposed over their lifetime to then-projected future pollution concentrations, according to research that applied new UK government guidance on mortality burdens, with the Birmingham study also involving Leicester researchers.

The UK government's own public health guidance acknowledges that the mortality burden of air pollution in England runs to between 26,000 and 38,000 deaths per year. It links air pollution with impacts on lung development in children, alongside heart disease, stroke, cancer, and increased mortality. The guidance notes less certainty, however, over whether childhood exposure directly causes cardiovascular disease in later life, which is precisely the gap that Leicester's mediation research is now beginning to close.

Decades of compromised breathing, bought for a generation of British children by traffic fumes and inadequate regulation, are now materialising exactly as the science long predicted, in scarred lungs and failing hearts.