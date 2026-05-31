A fast-spreading invasive species is wreaking havoc along the United States' West Coast, with officials warning that the environmental and financial toll is already running into millions of dollars as authorities race to contain its advance.

The culprit is the golden mussel, a highly destructive freshwater mollusc that has recently triggered emergency measures across parts of California after infiltrating key waterways and threatening critical infrastructure.

Emergency Declared As Golden Mussels Spread Rapidly

Authorities in California's San Joaquin and Kern Counties have declared a state of emergency following the discovery of the species in vital water systems. The infestation has already placed pressure on essential infrastructure, including a floodgate valued at around $100 million, as officials attempt to prevent further damage.

Water management experts have warned that the species is spreading at an alarming rate. Speaking to county supervisors, Sam Blue of the Arvin-Edison Water Storage District described the situation as increasingly serious.

He noted that golden mussels move through waterways with "terrifying speed", adding that a single female is capable of producing more than one million eggs per year, making containment extremely difficult once an outbreak begins.

Millions Already Spent On Eradication Efforts

Efforts to control the outbreak have already proven costly. Since the species was first identified in the Sacramento–San Joaquin Delta in 2024, California authorities have spent approximately $3 million on chemical treatment programmes aimed at slowing its spread.

Despite these efforts, the mussels have continued to expand their range. In a worrying development, they were recently discovered attached to the hull of a boat in Oregon waters, raising fears that the species is now moving further north towards Washington State.

Officials in Washington have warned that recreational boating and contaminated water equipment are likely acting as major transmission routes, allowing the mussels to hitchhike between regions undetected.

A statement from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife highlighted that the risk is no longer theoretical. The agency noted that the presence of golden mussels in neighbouring waters confirms an active pathway for spread, increasing the likelihood of future introductions into local ecosystems.

A Threat To Water Systems And Wildlife

Golden mussels, which can grow up to two inches in length, pose a significant threat to both natural environments and human infrastructure. While primarily freshwater organisms, they are capable of surviving short periods in brackish or slightly salty conditions, increasing their ability to spread.

Once established, the mussels attach themselves to pipes, floodgates, hydroelectric systems and boats, often forming dense colonies that block water flow and require expensive removal operations. In some cases, entire sections of water infrastructure must be shut down for cleaning and repairs.

Beyond infrastructure damage, environmental experts warn that golden mussels also disrupt aquatic ecosystems. As filter feeders, they consume large quantities of microscopic organisms that native fish and other wildlife depend on for survival.

This imbalance can contribute to harmful algal blooms, which further degrade water quality and can lead to mass die-offs of native species.

Why Golden Mussels Are Particularly Dangerous

While similar invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels have long been a problem in North America, golden mussels present an additional challenge due to their behaviour.

Unlike their relatives, golden mussels are capable of limited movement through the water column, allowing them to relocate more easily and colonise new areas. Experts have described this ability as a major factor behind their rapid spread.

One aquatic invasive species technician, Nathan Richey of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, explained that the mussels are unusually active compared to other species, making them harder to control once established.

Their mobility allows them to form dense "carpets" across underwater surfaces, further increasing their impact on ecosystems and infrastructure.

Prevention Efforts And Public Warnings

Authorities across affected states are urging boaters and recreational water users to take strict precautions to prevent further spread.

Recommended measures include thoroughly inspecting boats and equipment for attached mussels, draining all water from vessels before leaving a site, and allowing equipment to dry completely for several days. In some cases, officials recommend a drying period of at least five days to ensure no larvae survive.

Inspection programmes have also been expanded, with state officials intercepting contaminated boats before they can enter vulnerable waterways. One such inspection recently prevented a vessel carrying mussels from reaching Lake Tahoe, a popular freshwater destination.

Lawmakers have also stepped in, with funding allocated to strengthen inspection and prevention efforts. A recent federal initiative secured several million dollars to support protection programmes across the Central Valley's water systems.