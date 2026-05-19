The Trump administration has scrapped landmark Biden-era rules that set the first-ever federal limits on cancer-linked 'forever chemicals' in America's drinking water, drawing condemnation from health experts, environmental advocates and the Make America Healthy Again movement that helped elect the president.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on 18 May 2026 that it would rescind drinking water limits for four per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and allow water providers additional time to comply with the remaining two.

The move dismantles the most significant advance in federal drinking water regulation in nearly three decades, affecting up to 105 million Americans whose tap water has been found to contain PFAS above the levels the 2024 standards permitted.

Mary Grant, water programme director at Food and Water Watch, offered the sharpest assessment of the decision: 'With today's proposals, the Trump administration is telling the public to drink poison. It has once again shown that it represents the interests of billionaire corporate polluters, not the health of people in this country.'

Biden's Landmark Rule and What the Trump EPA Has Now Removed

On 10 April 2024, the Biden-Harris administration finalised the first-ever national, legally enforceable drinking water standard for PFAS chemicals. It was the first time the EPA had finalised a rule on unregulated contaminants in water in 28 years. The rule set maximum contaminant levels for six PFAS: PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, PFHxS, HFPO-DA (known as GenX chemicals), and a mixture index covering PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS, and GenX compounds combined.

The EPA's own data concluded at the time that there was no safe level of PFOA or PFOS exposure. The rule was projected to prevent thousands of premature deaths and tens of thousands of serious illnesses, including kidney cancer, liver damage and immune suppression in adults and developmental harm to infants.

The Trump administration has now proposed rescinding the limits for four of those six chemicals: PFNA, PFHxS, GenX and PFBS. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, announcing the changes alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claimed the Biden administration had failed to follow statutory requirements under the Safe Drinking Water Act when it set those limits. 'The Biden administration cut corners and failed to follow the law,' Zeldin said. Restrictions on the remaining two chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, will stay in place, though water systems may now apply for a two-year extension to comply, shifting the deadline from 2029 to 2031.

The American Chemistry Council and the National Association of Manufacturers had filed a joint lawsuit against the EPA over the Biden-era regulations, calling the limits 'arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion.' That case was before the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit at the time of the announcement. The American Water Works Association and the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies separately sued over compliance costs, arguing polluters rather than municipal water systems should bear the financial burden.

PFAS Chemicals, Their Health Risks, and How Many Americans Are Exposed

PFAS chemicals have been manufactured since the 1940s to make consumer products nonstick, stain-resistant and water-repellent. Because they do not break down in the environment or the human body, they accumulate over time. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has detected PFAS in the blood of 99% of Americans, including newborns. Long-term exposure has been linked by the EPA to kidney cancer, liver damage, immune system suppression, decreased fertility, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, obesity and developmental damage in infants and children.

According to the Environmental Working Group, 176 million Americans currently drink tap water from systems contaminated with PFAS. The EPA's own test data, the group said, confirmed that contamination is worsening, not improving. The Biden administration had set enforceable limits of 4.0 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS individually.

Today the EPA proposed repealing limits on multiple types of “forever chemicals” in drinking water.



If finalized, the Trump administration proposal would end drinking water limits for four toxic PFAS. pic.twitter.com/nyVOBfgiTB — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 18, 2026

For context, a single part per trillion is equivalent to one drop of water in 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools. For the four chemicals now being rescinded, the EPA had set limits at 10 parts per trillion individually and used a hazard index to regulate them collectively, recognising that PFAS mixtures pose compounded risks.

Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at EWG, said the rollback was deliberate harm. 'This is a deliberate decision to expose American families to chemicals linked to cancer and other serious health harms,' Benesh said. 'Rolling back limits on four PFAS and then allowing water systems to push compliance deadlines to 2031, when contamination is ongoing, is unconscionable. The communities least able to protect themselves will pay the highest price. That is not regulatory reform. It is an environmental injustice.'

The MAHA Contradiction and RFK Jr.'s Role in the Announcement

The announcement placed Kennedy in a politically awkward position. As HHS Secretary and one of the founding voices of the Make America Healthy Again movement, Kennedy stood alongside Zeldin to defend the rollback, arguing that public health protections 'only work if communities can implement them.' Kennedy also cited actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo during the press briefing, noting that Ruffalo's 2019 film Dark Waters was 'one of the vehicles by which the PFAS problem became known to the American people.'

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Ruffalo responded directly in a statement published by the Environmental Working Group, calling the EPA action 'a recipe for more suffering.' 'Weakening the PFAS drinking water standards will make America sicker, not healthier, and dishonours people who have been poisoned by PFAS polluters without their knowledge or consent,' Ruffalo wrote. 'The moniker for this administration is Make America Cancerous Again. Let's cut the crap and call it how it is.'

The tension within the MAHA movement itself had been building for months. In April 2026, NPR reported that influential MAHA advocates had written directly to Zeldin cataloguing their concerns about the EPA's deregulatory direction. One activist quoted in the report said the situation was 'very, very distressing' and the opposite of what the movement had anticipated. The letter stated there was 'a profound contradiction' between the administration's claimed health priorities and its approval of expanded chemical exposures.

For the 176 million Americans already drinking PFAS-contaminated tap water, the question of who pays that price has now been answered.