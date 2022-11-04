The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will comprise an array of impressive smartphones. The highest-end model is expected to carry the Galaxy S23 Ultra moniker.

As expected, the Ultra will boast the top of line features and specs. Samsung is leaving stone unturned to keep details about the S23 lineup under wraps but to no avail.

The Korean smartphone giant is reportedly planning to unveil the Galaxy S22 series successors in the coming months. Some reports suggest the Galaxy S23 series will break cover in January 2023.

So, we are still a couple of months away from the rumoured launch timeline. Still, key specifications of the Galaxy S23 series have popped up on the internet.

The latest piece of leaked information sheds some light on the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone's camera specifications. Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200MP primary camera.

Aside from this, he believes the Ultra model will come with a 12MP ultrawide camera. Also, the handset will house a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom on the back.

Lastly, the rear camera setup will reportedly comprise a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 10x optical zoom. In other words, only the main camera will get an upgrade.

However, past leaks show even the ultrawide and telephoto sensors will undergo a radical overhaul. For instance, the two cameras will reportedly support better image processing.

Furthermore, some reports suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone's main camera will support sensor-shift OIS. For those unaware, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro support this feature.

Moreover, the device is expected to deliver improved photography and video recording performance in low-lit conditions. The 40MP front-mounted camera could support OIS,

Regrettably, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ aren't likely to get improved rear camera hardware. The selfie camera, on the other hand, might be upgraded to a 12MP sensor with OIS.

It is worth mentioning here that Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet.