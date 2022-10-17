Google Pixel 7 update: Latest Pixel smartphones block 32-bit apps, here's why
Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are teeming with awe-inspiring features and boast top-notch specs. App support is one of the most important Pixel 7 series features.
The newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro adopt an unconventional way of supporting apps. Notably, the Pixel 7 series duo does not allow the installation of any Android app that's not 64-bit.
To recap, Apple stopped supporting 32-bit apps in 2017. Now, it looks like Google is following in the footsteps of the Cupertino-based tech behemoth.
Google is reportedly sparing no effort to recast Android into a 64-bit operating system. However, the OS still supports 32-bit software. There's a notable difference between the two.
For those unaware, a 64-bit OS can access more memory addresses than a 32-bit OS. So, a 64-bit operating system can deliver superior performance and enhanced security.
To recap, Google Chrome received speed improvements on Android after moving to a 64-bit build. Now, Esper's Sr. Technical editor Mishaal Rahman suggests the Pixel 7 series might comprise the first 64-bit-only Android smartphones.
In line with this, some Pixel 7 series users have revealed they could not install some apps. These could be the 32-bit apps that the new Pixel devices do not support. Interestingly, the Pixel 7 series phones do not run a 64-bit-only Android version.
If a Pixel 7 series user attempts to install 32-bit apps, they see a message that reads: "app not installed as the app isn't compatible with your phone."
The search engine giant has been leaving no stone unturned in a bid to build up 64-bit Android support over the past decade. However, this change isn't likely to impact users' overall experience.
Moreover, the Google Play Store has required all apps to support 64-bit since August 2019. Also, it doesn't serve 32-bit apps. As a result, there's currently a dearth of 32-bit apps like Flappy Bird.
Meanwhile, the much-awaited Pixel tablet is reportedly set to break cover with the Android 13 OS 64-bit-only version. If this rumour turns out to be true, Google's tablet will be one of the first Android tablets to do so.
