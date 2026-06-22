Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, has put forward a dramatic 10-step plan she says could help crack the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, as the search for Savannah Guthrie's mother stretches nearly five months after her abduction from Tucson, Arizona, on 1 February.

Her most eye-catching suggestion is a Bitcoin sting aimed at the ransom trail, alongside a renewed push to identify the masked figure known as 'Porch Guy'.

Retired FBI Agent Sets Out 10‑Step Plan For Nancy Guthrie Case

Earlier this week, retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer took to X to publish what she described as her top 'investigative tools not being used' in the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Her thread, which reads more like an operational checklist than armchair commentary, centres on a single, unsettling idea, that a sophisticated crypto‑driven kidnap plot may be several steps ahead of law enforcement.

More than half of Coffindaffer's suggestions revolve around the so‑called 'Porch Guy', the armed and masked individual seen on Nancy's doorstep on the night she disappeared. She urged investigators to overhaul the public information campaign, arguing that current billboards and appeals are simply not aggressive enough for a case that has, in her words, 'stumped the FBI and LE for 4 months.'

Nancy Guthrie



Top 10 investigative tools not being used to solve Nancy's case:



1-Change the Billboards to feature Porch Guy's face.



2-Update billboards to include the Spanish language



3-Put Billboards in Tucson



4-Release enhanced photos of Porch Guy to the Public… pic.twitter.com/LSUjs6m35X — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) June 20, 2026

Coffindaffer wants every existing billboard updated to feature a clear image of Porch Guy alongside Spanish‑language messaging, and for new boards to go up around Tucson.

She has also pushed for enhanced photographs of the suspect to be released, plus posters carrying his face in 'every storefront and street corner in Tucson.'

'Tickle the Wire': The $100k Bitcoin Trap Coffindaffer Wants

The most provocative part of Coffindaffer's plan is not about posters at all, it is about money. Specifically, about sending a large amount of it into the same Bitcoin wallet referenced in two of the ransom demands.

Additionally, she proposed that investigators 'tickle the wire' by 'depositing a substantial amount of money ($100,000) in the Bitcoin account on the two ransom demands.'

To make that work, she says, law enforcement should hire CertiK, a Web3 and blockchain security company, 'to set up a trap in terms of the blockchain to trace.'

As of this writing, authorities have not commented publicly on whether any such operation is being considered. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify whether the Bitcoin account mentioned in the ransom letters is currently active.

'This Attack Was Sophisticated Enough To Stump The FBI'

Coffindaffer's public frustration is not limited to what she believes has not yet been tried. She has also sketched out why, in her view, the Guthrie case is proving so stubborn to crack.

On X, she wrote that the attack was 'sophisticated enough to: Stump the FBI and LE for 4 months. Send ransom messages via media website in boxes that can't be traced. Set up a Crypto Bitcoin account whose wallet holder can't be identified. Hire a mope(s) to do the job who will stay silent.'

Nancy Guthrie



This attack was sophisticated enough to:



*Stump the FBI and LE for 4 months



*Send ransom messages via media website in boxes that can't be traced



*Set up a Crypto Bitcoin account whose wallet holder can't be identified



*Hire a mope(s) to do the job who will… — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) June 19, 2026

Coffindaffer has also repeatedly floated a 'wrench by proxy' scenario, where kidnappers target an older relative in order to pressure a wealthier family member into paying up. 'How was Nancy targeted if it was a Wrench by Proxy?' she asked online, adding that it 'just has to be someone familiar with [Tucson] and one of their most famous celebrities, Savannah.'

Investigators have not endorsed that theory. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously said, via Fox News Digital's Mike Ruiz, that he had 'flagged' the idea of a so‑called wrench attack to his investigation team.

Crypto Motive And The 'Porch Guy' Mystery

In a separate interview with NewsNation, Coffindaffer went further, openly framing the motive behind the kidnapping as a 'crypto attack.' She believed Nancy was taken for ransom and argued that the operation was likely 'linked to a possible sophisticated network' aiming to use a 'wrench in proxy' method.

She suggested that the goal would have been to seize Nancy and force payment 'through Savannah Guthrie, her daughter, who has about $45 million worth a lot.' That valuation was attributed by Coffindaffer and has not been independently confirmed by IBTimes UK.

Central to her assessment are the ransom notes sent to the Guthrie family in the early weeks of the case. While the messages did not lead to Nancy's return and their authenticity has been widely questioned, Coffindaffer insists the first two were credible. She pointed to 'very particular details regarding her nightstand, regarding what she was in, regarding the floodlight', arguing that such specifics would not have been known to hoaxers.

'They would never put that family in that sort of position to be pleading to the kidnappers and pleading to the public if they didn't think they were authentic,' she said of the FBI's decision to have the family respond.

Authorities have released security camera images of the armed and masked suspect on Nancy's front stoop, but months on, 'Porch Guy' remains unidentified in the public record.

Coffindaffer has even speculated that law enforcement may already know who he is, warning that if they do not, then 'the ball has been dropped.'

Rewards, DNA And A Plea For Outside Search Teams

Alongside the Bitcoin trap, Coffindaffer wants what she calls 'smart moves' on the more traditional investigative front. She has urged investigators to reanalyse Nancy's doormat for DNA and to release Porch Guy's shoe size, which she believes could be estimated 'based on relative size to porch tiles.'

She has also suggested that reward money should be increased from $1.2 million to $2.2 million (£910,000 to £1.66 million), on the logic that a higher figure might finally loosen tongues in and around Tucson. Savannah Guthrie has already put up $1 million (£760,000) of that pot, with other sources adding to the total.

Perhaps the most striking part of her public lobbying is aimed squarely at Sheriff Nanos. 'For heaven's sake, allow the Cajun Navy, EquuSearch, Madres Buscadoras, and any other private search groups to look in that desert,' she wrote, adding that Nanos could simply 'have a deputy lead the oversight.'

Read more Inside the Deep Web Hunt: How FBI Tech Experts Are Trying to Solved the Nancy Guthrie Case Inside the Deep Web Hunt: How FBI Tech Experts Are Trying to Solved the Nancy Guthrie Case

So far, official search efforts have centred on local and federal agencies, but the idea of opening the Sonoran desert to seasoned volunteer groups is gaining traction online.

Coffindaffer ended her latest thread with a stark reminder. 'Unless LE knows who did this, they need the public's help.'

The Nancy Guthrie case has gripped both Arizona and US television audiences since 1 February, when the mother of Today co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills house.

Doorbell footage captured a masked figure on the porch, thousands of tips have poured in, and multiple ransom demands have been sent, yet nearly five months on there are still no named suspects and no confirmed trace of Nancy.