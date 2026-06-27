New claims about a Nancy Guthrie ransom letter surfaced on Friday after TMZ reported it had received a fresh demand alleging the existence of a video showing the missing 84-year-old and one of her suspected kidnappers, reportedly held on a phone in a 'secure location,' months after her disappearance from her Arizona home on 1 February.

For context, Guthrie, the mother of 'Today' presenter Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly five months after authorities said she was taken against her will. Surveillance footage released by the FBI early in the investigation showed a masked individual outside her front door, while blood found at the scene suggested a violent encounter. Despite an extensive search effort and thousands of tips, no suspects have been publicly identified.

New Nancy Guthrie Ransom Letter Raises Stakes Again

The latest Nancy Guthrie ransom letter appears to come from the same sender who contacted the outlet earlier in the case. The individual reportedly used an identical email address and Bitcoin wallet, details that had previously been linked to messages sent weeks into Guthrie's disappearance.

According to the outlet's account, the sender now claims to possess video footage showing Guthrie alongside what they describe as the 'main guy' involved in the alleged kidnapping. The material is said to include images of two individuals, along with identifying details such as names, addresses and ages.

The claim, if true, would mark a significant escalation in a case already clouded by conflicting information and false leads. The sender allegedly said the phone containing the footage would only be unlocked upon payment in Bitcoin, though no verification of the video has been made public.

It is worth pausing here. Claims like this surface often in high-profile missing persons cases, and not all of them hold up under scrutiny. Authorities have repeatedly warned that many communications tied to the Guthrie case have proven to be hoaxes or opportunistic scams.

Pattern of Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Fuels Uncertainty

The news came after a string of ransom communications, some deemed credible and others dismissed outright. Early in February, TMZ reported receiving two emails that were later verified by the FBI as legitimate, at least in terms of origin. Those messages demanded a $4 million Bitcoin ransom in exchange for Guthrie's return.

Other notes, however, have muddied the picture. Law enforcement officials have said a significant number of messages circulating in the case were fake, complicating efforts to distinguish real leads from noise.

One particularly grim development emerged days before the latest letter. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that a ransom note claimed Guthrie had been 'buried in nature.' That assertion has not been publicly confirmed by authorities, and its credibility remains unclear.

An earlier report cited by Air Mail suggested a 6 February message raised the possibility of returning Guthrie's body in exchange for payment, a shift in tone that alarmed both investigators and the family.

Two separate ransom deadlines have already passed without any confirmed exchange taking place. Guthrie remains missing.

Investigation Continues Amid Public Appeals

Savannah Guthrie has spoken openly about the toll of the uncertainty, saying her family 'cannot be at peace' while her mother's whereabouts remain unknown. That sense of limbo has only deepened as each new claim surfaces, some credible, others plainly dubious, all of them difficult to ignore.

Authorities, for their part, have kept details tightly controlled. The FBI and local law enforcement have not confirmed the authenticity of the latest reported letter or the existence of any such video.

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Search efforts have continued in recent weeks, including operations near the Arizona-Mexico border, though officials have not reported any breakthrough discoveries.

Online, the case has drawn sustained attention, with users on X and Reddit dissecting each new development, sometimes veering into speculation that investigators have not endorsed.

Some posts have amplified the idea of multiple suspects, echoing claims made in the latest letter, while others question whether the communications are part of a coordinated attempt to exploit media coverage. It is messy, and at times, frankly, a bit wild.

What remains clear is that the investigation is ongoing and unresolved. Each new message, whether credible or not, adds another layer to an already complex case, raising the same question again and again, what actually happened to Nancy Guthrie?