Think you're too smart to be scammed? That confidence may be exactly what fraudsters are trying to exploit.

UK fraud victims lost an average of £443 to online scams, according to a Censuswide survey of 2,000 adults. But the figures challenge a common assumption about fraud: the biggest losses are not always among older victims. Among people who lost money, those aged 25 to 34 reported average losses of £760, compared with £197 among those aged 45 to 54.

Younger Consumers Are Losing More to Scams

The survey's findings show how online fraud has changed. Scammers are no longer relying only on obvious fake emails or suspicious links. They are targeting people through the same digital platforms where consumers now manage their money, shop and communicate.

The data challenges the idea that older people are the main target for online fraud. Younger consumers are more likely to use social media platforms, online marketplaces and digital payment services, creating more opportunities for fraudsters to reach them. Investment scams, fake online shops and impersonation attempts can appear inside platforms people already trust. Being comfortable online does not necessarily mean being protected from increasingly sophisticated scams.

Fraud Is Becoming Harder to Recognise

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Censuswide found that 71 per cent of British adults encountered a suspected scam in the past 12 months, while 69 per cent said online fraud now feels unavoidable. Many scams work because they create a sense of urgency. A message may appear to come from a bank warning about suspicious activity, a fake delivery notification may request a small payment, or a fraudulent investment offer may arrive through a social media account. The technology behind the scam may change, but the tactic remains familiar: make the victim act before they stop and question it.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned that scammers are becoming more sophisticated, with criminals contacting people in ways that can appear legitimate and lead to 'devastating losses'. The regulator advised consumers not to use contact details provided in suspicious messages and instead verify firms through official channels.

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, contacting people in ways that can appear legitimate and lead to devastating losses.



If you receive a suspicious text or call that appears to be from your bank, don’t use the contact details they give you. Use the details on Firm Checker… https://t.co/nMm5e16P74 — Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) June 24, 2026

Artificial intelligence has made it easier for criminals to produce convincing fraud attempts at scale. AI tools can help create realistic messages, imitate writing styles and personalise scams using publicly available information. For consumers, that makes it harder to rely on simple warning signs such as poor spelling or obvious mistakes. Businesses are also using AI to detect suspicious activity, monitor transactions and improve fraud prevention systems, creating an ongoing race between attackers and defenders.

Businesses Face a Growing Trust Problem

Fraud is not only a consumer issue. Companies are facing increasing pressure to protect customers from impersonation scams and other digital attacks that can damage trust. Experian's UK Fraud and Financial Crime Report has highlighted the challenge businesses face as criminals develop more advanced methods. For banks, retailers and technology companies, the challenge is balancing stronger security with a customer experience that remains simple and accessible.

The cost of online fraud extends beyond individual companies. Consumers face financial losses, while businesses face the challenge of protecting customers in an environment where scams can look increasingly legitimate. The biggest risk may not be a lack of awareness; it is the belief that fraud only happens to someone else.

How Consumers Can Reduce Their Risk

While scams are becoming more advanced, many still rely on familiar tactics. Consumers should be cautious when receiving unexpected messages asking them to:

Confirm account details

Click on payment links

Share passwords or security codes

Transfer money urgently

Experts recommend checking requests through official channels rather than replying directly to suspicious messages. Logging into an account through an official website or contacting a company using a verified number can help confirm whether a request is genuine.