A new email allegedly linked to the long-running Nancy Guthrie case has raised fresh questions in the United States after a report said it received a message claiming to hold video of Guthrie with her suspected kidnapper on the day she died, alongside a demand for one Bitcoin. The email, sent to the outlet in Tucson, Arizona, is being treated as the latest in a series of messages from the same anonymous sender.

The news came after multiple emails from a person claiming to know who abducted Guthrie, with earlier messages also tied to cryptocurrency demands and allegations about the case. In its latest report, the outlet said the sender's Bitcoin details and alias matched previous correspondence, and that the message had been forwarded to the FBI.

The claims in the latest email cannot be independently verified, so they should be treated with caution.

New Developments in Nancy Guthrie Case

The sender now claims to have a phone stored in a secure place, with the device allegedly holding a short video of the 'main guy' with Nancy Guthrie on what he says was probably her final day.

The email also claims the phone contains pictures of both people involved, plus names, addresses and ages. That is a hefty promise, and one that still sits entirely on the sender's say so.

It authenticated the email as coming from the same person behind the earlier messages, pointing to a matching Bitcoin address and the same alias used before. The sender also appeared to dismiss an earlier report that the FBI believed the writer might be a woman, writing, 'I am not the idiot who recently called in a tip about her burial site in Mexico.'

The tone is brash, defensive and, as with much of the correspondence, impossible to verify from the outside.

The sender also repeated a key claim that there were two kidnappers, a detail he has reportedly raised before. There is no public evidence to confirm that version of events. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Demands Bitcoin for Footage

The latest email's hook is not just the alleged footage, but the price tag attached to it. The sender wants one Bitcoin in exchange for the password to the phone, and also gave a new Bitcoin address for payment. In other words, the claim is wrapped in a ransom-style pitch, even if the sender is trying to sell it as a tip.

That is where the story gets awkward, and a bit mad, because the entire pitch depends on trust in someone who has not shown his hand. Its reaction was to ask the sender for one screengrab of Nancy Guthrie to help authenticate the claim.

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It has forwarded the latest email to the FBI. That does not mean the bureau has endorsed the claims, only that the message has now entered the official pipeline alongside the other tips and theories tied to the case.

The FBI's role, at this stage, is still reactive rather than confirmatory, and that distinction matters more than the sender would probably like.

Nancy Guthrie Case Keeps Drawing New Tips

Guthrie's disappearance and the search for answers have already generated a string of online claims, tip-offs and supposed sightings, including one message pointed towards a burial site in Mexico. Another earlier report said the sender had demanded Bitcoin for information about a suspect, and a separate post described a fourth email from the same person asking for payment in cryptocurrency. The repetition is striking, but so is the lack of hard proof.

On one side sits a sender who insists he knows more than law enforcement and more than the public. On the other is a media outlet saying it has authenticated the emails as coming from the same person, yet still unable to confirm the substance of what is being claimed.

It leaves a familiar and uncomfortable gap between allegation and evidence, the kind that online mysteries thrive on.

For readers trying to keep score, the key points are simple enough. It received another email from the same anonymous source, the sender claims to have a phone with video and images of Guthrie and an alleged kidnapper, and the price for access is one Bitcoin.

Whether the device exists, whether the video is genuine, and whether any of it leads to something useful remains unproven. The FBI has been told, and now the wait goes on, with one more strange note added to an already grim file.