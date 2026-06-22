A Connecticut woman nearly lost $25,000 after receiving what seemed to be a desperate call from her daughter, but one simple decision revealed an increasingly sophisticated AI voice scam before any money changed hands.

Most parents know there are few things more frightening than hearing their child in distress. Police warn that criminals are exploiting that fear through AI-generated voice scams that mimic loved ones and craft convincing emergencies.

For Carol Colacicco of Meriden, that fear became real when she answered a call from an unfamiliar number about a month ago. On the other end was a man claiming her daughter had been arrested and was being held at a police station.

Then came a terrifying moment. Colacicco says she heard a woman crying in the background and, through the sobbing, believed she heard one word: 'Mom'.

How a Phone Call Led a Mother to Believe Her Daughter Was in Trouble

The caller allegedly told Colacicco that her daughter had been involved in a serious car crash and that her phone had been confiscated as evidence. He insisted she would not be able to contact her directly.

For a parent, such a scenario is difficult to ignore. The combination of urgency, confusion, and a crying voice created exactly the kind of emotional pressure scammers hope will prevent victims from thinking clearly.

'It was very upsetting,' Colacicco told FOX61, adding to the sense of panic and uncertainty that many people experience when confronted with what appears to be a family emergency.

Why AI Voice Scams Are Becoming Harder to Detect

The caller appeared to have an answer for everything. He allegedly explained why Colacicco could not contact her daughter and repeatedly pressured her to act quickly. At the same time, he became vague whenever she asked specific questions.

Police say this is a common tactic in AI voice scams and family emergency scams. Criminals attempt to create urgency while discouraging victims from independently verifying the story.

The pressure eventually escalated. According to Colacicco, the caller tried to persuade her to send $25,000 to help resolve the situation. Law enforcement agencies repeatedly advise consumers to be suspicious of unexpected requests for large payments, particularly when they are made over the phone and accompanied by demands for secrecy.

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The One Phone Call That Exposed the $25,000 Scam

Fear can cloud judgement, but in this case, one decision changed everything. Despite being told her daughter's phone had been confiscated, Colacicco decided to contact her anyway.

Her daughter, Jennifer Ritchie, answered. She was not under arrest. She had not caused a car crash. She was simply at work, completely unaware that someone was using her identity to target her mother.

'It was just the scariest 10 to 15 minutes of my life until I got in touch with Jen,' Colacicco said. That single phone call exposed the scam and prevented what could have been a devastating financial loss. Sometimes, the simplest actions remain the most effective.

How to Protect Yourself From AI Voice Cloning Scams

Police recommend hanging up and independently contacting the person involved whenever someone claims a loved one is in danger. Authorities also encourage families to establish a private safe word known only to close relatives. If a suspicious call is received, asking for the safe word can quickly verify whether the person is genuine.

Other warning signs include:

Requests for urgent payments

Demands for secrecy

Pressure to act immediately

Claims that prevent direct contact with loved ones

Colacicco and her daughter said they plan to use a family safe word moving forward and have also enabled location sharing to help verify each other's whereabouts if a similar situation occurs again.

Why Parents Are Especially Vulnerable to AI Voice Scams

Unlike many traditional fraud schemes, family emergency scams do not rely on greed or curiosity. They rely on something far more powerful: instinct.

The moment a parent believes their child may be in danger, fear can override logic. Scammers understand this and deliberately create situations designed to provoke an emotional reaction before a victim has time to verify the facts.

That is what makes AI voice scams particularly effective. For many people, hearing a familiar voice can feel like proof. Yet advances in artificial intelligence mean that voices can now be replicated using audio clips gathered from social media videos, online recordings, and other publicly available sources.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, reports from older adults who lost $10,000 or more to scams have increased significantly since 2020. For Colacicco, the experience served as a reminder that even the most convincing voice on the other end of the line should not be taken at face value.

A crying voice saying 'Mom' was nearly enough to convince her daughter was in danger. One phone call revealed the truth. And that simple decision may have saved her $25,000.