A FaceTime call from what appears to be Apple Support or your bank may seem genuine. It may display a familiar name. It may even sound convincing. But Apple is warning that answering the wrong call could put your personal information and bank account at risk.

In updated guidance for iPhone and iPad users, Apple says people should treat any unexpected FaceTime call, text message or email requesting personal information, payments or password verification as suspicious.

The warning reflects a growing trend in online fraud. Rather than relying on malicious software alone, criminals are increasingly manipulating victims into handing over sensitive information themselves.

The Scam Begins With an Unexpected Call

According to Apple's support guidance, scammers often contact people while pretending to represent trusted organisations such as Apple, banks or government agencies. The conversation usually follows a familiar pattern.

The caller claims there has been suspicious activity on an account. They may say a payment has failed, a refund is waiting, someone has accessed an Apple ID or fraudulent transactions have been detected. The purpose is to create urgency.

Once the victim becomes concerned, the caller asks them to confirm card details, online banking credentials, Apple ID information or one-time verification codes. In some cases, victims are persuaded to install remote access software, allowing criminals to take control of their device. Apple says legitimate organisations will not use unsolicited FaceTime calls to request passwords, security codes or financial information.

Why These Scams Are Effective

Apple says these attacks rely on social engineering rather than technical hacking. Instead of infecting a device with malware, criminals exploit trust. Familiar logos, recognised company names and a live FaceTime conversation can make the request appear authentic.

Because many people associate FaceTime with trusted contacts, fraudsters use the platform to create a false sense of legitimacy. Apple warns users to remain cautious even if the caller appears to represent a well-known organisation.

Delayed Software Updates Can Increase Risk

Apple's guidance also reminds users to keep their devices updated. While these scams primarily depend on deception, attackers sometimes combine social engineering with known software vulnerabilities that have already been patched. Users who delay installing security updates may leave themselves exposed to additional risks if they are persuaded to visit a malicious website or perform another action.

Apple recommends installing the latest version of iOS or iPadOS as soon as it becomes available. The company also advises turning on Automatic Updates so important security fixes are installed without delay.

How Apple Says You Can Stay Safe

Apple recommends several simple steps to reduce the risk of becoming a victim. Do not trust unexpected FaceTime calls, phone calls, emails or text messages asking for personal or financial information.

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Never share passwords, Apple ID credentials, banking details or one-time verification codes during unsolicited contact. If someone claims to be calling from Apple or your bank, end the conversation. Contact the organisation directly using a telephone number or website you already know is genuine. Do not rely on contact details provided during the suspicious call or message. Keeping devices updated and using trusted security tools that detect phishing attempts can provide additional protection.

Reporting Suspicious FaceTime Calls

Apple is encouraging users to report suspected fraud. The company says anyone who receives a suspicious FaceTime call, particularly one claiming to come from a bank or financial institution, should take a screenshot of the call information and email it to reportfacetimefraud@apple.com. Apple says these reports help identify fraudulent activity and improve efforts to combat scam campaigns.

A Call That Deserves a Second Thought

FaceTime has become a trusted way for people to stay in touch with family, friends, and colleagues. Criminals are attempting to exploit that trust. Apple's advice is simple: treat every unexpected request for personal or financial information with caution, regardless of how convincing it appears.

Before sharing any details, end the call and contact the organisation through its official website or customer service number. That one decision could prevent criminals from gaining access to your accounts.