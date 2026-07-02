FBI Director Kash Patel is facing accusations of breaking federal transparency rules after waiting six months to disclose a six‑figure investment in a cryptocurrency‑linked company that holds lucrative contracts with his own parent department.

According to federal financial records, Patel bought between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of MicroStrategy shares in November last year but did not report the trade until late May.

Ethics experts say the delay appears to breach the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, usually known as the STOCK Act.

Supporters inside the Justice Department insist the FBI director remains in compliance with conflict‑of‑interest law, despite the outcry over his MicroStrategy stake.

Kash Patel's MicroStrategy Trade And The 45‑Day Rule

Federal records reviewed by investigators show that Kash Patel, 46, bought the MicroStrategy stock on 21 November. Rather than filing a report within the 45‑day window required by the STOCK Act, he did not notify ethics officials until 26 May, more than 180 days after the trade.

In a letter to the Office of Government Ethics on that date, Patel said he had 'inadvertently omitted' the purchase from an earlier disclosure.

An FBI official later described the late filing as 'not realised and unintentional', arguing the omission was a paperwork error rather than an attempt to conceal the investment.

The stakes, however, go beyond one line on a form. MicroStrategy has long marketed itself as a vehicle for large‑scale Bitcoin holdings and, according to government procurement records, has secured contracts not only with the Justice Department, but also with agencies including the Departments of Health and Human Services, Defence and State.

Since Patel's purchase, the company's stock has reportedly shed roughly half its value, though that market swing does not change the legal deadline he was supposed to meet.

Under the STOCK Act, first‑time violators can face a relatively small, standard penalty of about $200 for late reporting.

The Justice Department, led by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, would be responsible for issuing any such fine in Patel's case. So far, according to officials quoted in the records, no penalty has been imposed.

'That's Violating The Law'

Ethics advocates have been blunt in their assessment of the Kash Patel disclosure.

Dylan Hedtler‑Gaudette, acting vice-president of policy and government affairs at the non‑partisan Project on Government Oversight, told investigators that Patel was 'absolutely' late in reporting the trade under the letter of the STOCK Act.

'That's violating the law, no other way to put it,' he said.

In a follow‑up letter two days after Patel's own filing, Deputy Assistant Attorney General William Taylor tried to calm the situation.

FBI Director Kash Patel invested up to $250,000 in a bitcoin-fueled business intelligence company.https://t.co/bhfguD74Sj — NOTUS (@NOTUSreports) July 1, 2026

Writing again to the Office of Government Ethics, Taylor said Patel's purchase had been omitted because of 'a miscommunication.' He added that he continued to believe 'Director Patel is in compliance with applicable laws and regulations governing conflicts of interest.'

Crypto Rhetoric, Crypto Exposure

The optics around Kash Patel's MicroStrategy stake are not just about timing; they are also about subject matter.

MicroStrategy pitches itself as a firm that aims to 'strategically accumulate bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital.'

Its chair, Michael Saylor, is a prominent crypto evangelist and an ally of President Donald Trump's inner circle, including Eric Trump. At the same time, the FBI under Patel has publicly warned about digital‑asset scams.

'Crypto fraudsters have been scamming and taking advantage of the American people for too long. No more!' Patel wrote on X in June.

Crypto Fraudsters have been scamming and taking advantage of the America people for too long.



No more! This FBI will find you, and we will bring you to justice!



-DKP🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qfJU9hCKnn — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 19, 2026

The MicroStrategy purchase is not Patel's only controversial trade. In May 2025, he bought up to $50,000 in Krispy Kreme shares while the bureau was investigating a ransomware group that had breached the doughnut chain's data, raising further questions about judgement.

Before taking the FBI job, he also held between $1 million and $5 million in Elite Depot stock, the parent company of Chinese fast‑fashion giant Shein, prompting concerns about his exposure to a company with close ties to China.

Legal Grey Zones And Political Pressure

The STOCK Act was designed to prevent US lawmakers and senior officials from trading on non‑public information and to provide the public with near‑real‑time insight into their financial activity.

It did not, however, ban stock dealing outright. Instead, it built an honour‑system model that relies heavily on timely and accurate disclosures and on the Justice Department's willingness to enforce those deadlines.

In Patel's case, both planks now look wobbly. He missed the deadline by months, then fixed the error only once it was discovered. The department that should, in principle, fine him for that lapse is also the one trying to reassure the ethics office that he is in compliance and that there is nothing to see.

Many watchdog groups and some members of Congress have, for years, argued that this model is too weak. They have called for an outright ban on senior officials trading individual stocks or, at the very least, for much tougher penalties when they blow through transparency rules.

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Meanwhile, more than 30 members of Congress were reportedly late filing STOCK Act disclosures over the past year, suggesting Kash Patel is not an isolated case but part of a wider culture of casual non‑compliance.

Senior US officials covered by the STOCK Act must report any stock trade worth more than $1,000 within 45 days.

MicroStrategy, which describes itself as a 'Bitcoin Treasury Company', has done millions of dollars' worth of business over the years with the Department of Justice, the agency that oversees the FBI, and that would also be responsible for policing any breach of the law. The bureau is also one of the US government's main enforcers against cryptocurrency fraud, making any late‑disclosed investment in a crypto‑heavy firm particularly sensitive.

Transparency relies on timely reporting and the Justice Department's willingness to police its own. Critics argue that the current system is too weak to deter potential conflicts or ensure public trust.