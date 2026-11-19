Sara Boustany almost played Anya Butler instead of Elise Zakaria in Netflix's The Body, but creator Quinn Shephard recognised her true role within seconds. The casting revelation is among several behind-the-scenes stories showing how the thriller's characters developed through auditions and collaboration.

Since its 11 November premiere, cast members and directors have shared unexpected casting decisions, creative contributions and personal interpretations of their characters.

Sara Boustany Was Almost Anya Butler

Boustany originally submitted an audition tape for Anya, eventually portrayed by Kristina Bogic. However, Shephard immediately believed she was better suited to Elise.

'From the first 10 seconds of her tape, I knew she was gonna be Elise,' Shephard recalled. Casting director Jennifer Venditti was equally impressed, reportedly asking, 'Where has she been? Who is this?'

Bogic underwent several callbacks before securing Anya, including virtual readings with Boustany. Their chemistry during auditions helped establish the final casting.

all the girls from the audition tapes we saw, are posting on tiktok how they understand now they had no chance against sara and kristina😭 — miana (@luthormcgra) November 18, 2026

Geena Meszaros and Sofia Wylie Surprised the Directors

Geena Meszaros brought unexpected humour to Lisbeth Anderson's darker personality, impressing Shephard with her interpretation. 'She's a genius. Who is this?' the director recalled thinking after watching her audition.

Meanwhile, Sofia Wylie immediately connected with Grace Franklin after reading the script. 'It was exactly what I had been looking for and I just couldn't put it down,' she said.

Gabby Windey Was Already on the Directors' Radar

Reality television personality Gabby Windey was another unexpected addition to the cast. Shephard revealed that the creative team had envisioned Windey as Coach Miller before approaching her about the role.

For Windey, the production marked her first acting experience. 'As adults, we all just want room to play,' she said, describing the creative freedom she experienced during filming.

How the Cast Changed Scenes During Filming

Shephard and co-showrunner Gina Gammell encouraged performers to contribute ideas beyond the scripts. Bogic and Boustany suggested changing an intimate scene's staging, while Bogic proposed Jeff Buckley's 'Lover, You Should've Come Over' for a dance sequence.

Boustany subsequently created a two-minute music edit for the sequence. Gammell praised the collaboration, saying, 'I think that's how you know that you've cast your characters right, when the actors are making things better than you could have possibly written them.'

Angel. Devil.



THE BODY is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gA3fOKvh57 — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2026

What Do Kristina Bogic and Sara Boustany Think of Anya and Elise?

Kristina Bogic revealed that filming intimate scenes with Sara Boustany was surprisingly comfortable because of their strong connection. 'You'd think those [intimacy] scenes with Sara would be daunting, but we actually had a great time. We trusted each other so much,' she told Teen Vogue.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, ‘THE BODY’ stars Kristina Bogic and Sara Boustany opened up about filming Anya and Elise’s intimate scenes.



Both emphasized how comfortable and protected they felt on set, crediting their mutual trust, established boundaries, and intimacy… pic.twitter.com/TPwOY7zTDT — The Body Updates (@thebodynetflix) November 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Boustany believes Elise's devotion to Anya extends even to morally questionable decisions. When Teen Vogue asked whether Elise would help Anya hide a body, Boustany replied, 'If Anya were like, "Please," I think Elise would be like, "OK." A million percent. That's her lover.'

Bogic also believes Anya struggles to accept her feelings for Elise because of her religious upbringing and fear of confronting her sexuality. While Elise appears more certain about their relationship, Anya's internal conflict creates tension between them, making their connection as complicated as it is emotionally intense.

Their statements reveal two sides of the relationship: the trust Bogic and Boustany developed while filming and the unconditional loyalty Boustany believes defines Elise's feelings for Anya.