President Donald Trump said on Monday the federal government has deposited the first $1,000 (£749) into more than 500,000 Trump Accounts, and parents of eligible children born between 2025 and 2028 can now claim the money through a one-page tax form or a government website.

Trump rang the opening bell from the Oval Office alongside executives from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq to mark the launch on 6 July. 'We're doing something much better than giving the next generation a handout,' he said. 'We're giving them ownership of America's future.'

The launch lands as the rising cost of living remains a top voter concern ahead of the November midterm elections, and it puts real money on the table for millions of American families.

How to Claim Your Baby's $1,000

Parents, legal guardians, adult siblings, and grandparents can open an account by filing Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 4547, a one-page election submitted with a federal tax return, through an IRS Online Account verified with ID.me, or directly at trumpaccounts.gov and its companion app.

To qualify for the $1,000 deposit, a child must be a US citizen born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028 with a valid Social Security number. Only one account can be opened per child, and the first authorised adult to complete activation manages it until the child turns 18.

The money is automatically invested in a low-cost US stock index fund charging no more than 0.10% in annual fees. Account holders take control at 18, and gains are taxed on withdrawal.

The IRS said more than six million children have already been signed up, though only around 1.4 million are covered by elections for the $1,000 pilot contribution so far.

Corporate America Is Sweetening the Pot

Micron has pledged $250 million (£187 million) to support the programme, while Visa, Dell, and Comcast have committed employer matches or additional seed funding. Employers can add up to $2,500 (£1,870) per year to a worker's child, counting toward the $5,000 (£3,700) annual family contribution cap.

Dell founder Michael Dell and his wife Susan have separately pledged $6.25 billion (£4.7 billion), offering $250 (£187) per account for children aged 10 and under in zip codes where average household income is $150,000 (£112,000) or less.

The corporate layer means a child's nest egg may increasingly depend on where their parents work, with employees of participating firms positioned to build balances far faster than families without such benefits.

Critics Warn of an Equity Gap

Supporters say the accounts will encourage long-term investing and financial literacy. Critics counter that families with limited disposable income may be unable to make extra contributions, leaving the poorest children with the smallest balances by adulthood.

Contributions from governments and charities do not count towards the $5,000 cap, a provision designed to steer outside money towards lower-income families. Existing state baby bond schemes in California, Connecticut, and Washington, DC are targeted at children in poverty, while Trump Accounts are open to all.

What Parents Should Do Now

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who joined the launch, said the accounts are about 'making every child and every American a capitalist'. Trump advised families against early withdrawals, arguing the deposits should be left to grow in a booming market.

For parents, the immediate step is simple. Check your child's eligibility, file Form 4547 or register online, and activate the account before another relative does. The $1,000 is already waiting for more than 500,000 children, and millions more can still stake their claim.