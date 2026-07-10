For many parents, saving for a child's future begins long before adulthood. Whether it is setting money aside for university, a first home or another milestone, every financial decision can shape opportunities later in life. A new savings programme in the US is adding another option to that list.

Trump Accounts officially launched this week after being approved by Congress last year as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Republican tax and spending law. The accounts are designed to help children build long-term investments before they turn 18, with some eligible children receiving an initial government contribution of $1,000. The programme has attracted attention because it combines government funding, private contributions, and long-term investing. However, financial planners say parents should consider how it fits alongside their existing financial goals.

What Is a Trump Account?

A Trump Account is a long-term investment account available to American citizens under the age of 18. Money held in the account is invested in a broad stock market index fund. Once the child reaches adulthood, the funds can be used for approved purposes such as higher education, purchasing a home or starting a business. Withdrawals made for other purposes may be subject to tax penalties.

The accounts are designed to accept contributions from multiple sources. Parents and family members contribute using after-tax income, while employers, charitable organisations, and certain government contributions follow separate tax rules. Tax on investment growth is generally paid when the money is withdrawn.

Who Qualifies for the $1,000 Government Contribution?

One of the programme's main features is the federal government's initial contribution. Children born between 2025 and the end of 2028 automatically qualify for a $1,000 deposit into their Trump Account.

Michael Reynolds, a financial planner at Elevation Financial, told NPR that if the investment achieved an annual return of 8 per cent, the initial $1,000 could grow to nearly $4,000 by the time the child turns 18, before taxes on investment gains are taken into account.

Other Children May Also Receive Contributions

Children born outside the qualifying window may still receive financial support through private initiatives. Michael and Susan Dell have committed more than $6.25 billion to fund Trump Accounts for approximately 25 million children who do not qualify for the federal contribution. According to the programme, eligible children must generally be under 11 years old and live in ZIP codes where the median family income is below $150,000.

Several companies have also announced matching schemes. Micron said it will contribute $250 to eligible children living near selected company sites and match employee contributions of up to $1,000 per child. Mastercard, Uber, and Visa have also announced contribution programmes for eligible employees.

Luke Delorme, co-owner and director of financial planning at Tableaux Wealth, told NPR that his firm also plans to introduce the accounts as an employee benefit to see whether they become a meaningful part of workers' financial planning.

Why Retirement Savings Still Matter

While Trump Accounts may offer long-term benefits for children, some personal finance specialists say parents should first ensure their own retirement plans remain on track. Carrie Joy Grimes, chief executive of the non-profit personal finance organisation WorkMoney, told NPR that parents should prioritise maximising their retirement savings before contributing additional money to children's investment accounts.

She said parents who reach retirement without sufficient savings may eventually need financial support from their children, creating greater financial pressure on families later in life.

How Do Trump Accounts Compare With 529 Plans?

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Many American families already use 529 education savings plans to prepare for future education costs. Like Trump Accounts, 529 plans allow after-tax contributions from family members. However, qualified withdrawals from a 529 plan are generally tax-free when used for education expenses.

Trump Accounts offer greater flexibility because eligible withdrawals can also support other milestones, including buying a home or starting a business. Withdrawals made for non-qualified purposes may result in tax penalties. The two savings options are not mutually exclusive, and some families may choose to use both depending on their financial circumstances.

Could Lower-Income Families Benefit More?

Ray Boshara, senior policy adviser at the Aspen Institute, told NPR that the programme's structure could particularly benefit lower-income households. Because Trump Accounts allow contributions from employers, charities, and other organisations, some children may accumulate savings that their families alone would not have been able to provide. For higher-income families already contributing to retirement accounts and 529 plans, the accounts may provide an additional tax-advantaged investment option.