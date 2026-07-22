Animal welfare experts have warned that pet monkey abandonment could rise across England after a common marmoset was found abandoned inside a laundry bag on a London bus.

The shocking London bus monkey rescue has reignited concerns over exotic pet ownership, with the RSPCA urging owners struggling to meet England's new primate licensing rules not to abandon their animals.

According to reports, the rescued monkey, named Oyster, is now recovering at a specialist sanctuary as investigators attempt to trace the owner.

Monkey Rescue Raises Abandonment Fears

The female common marmoset was discovered on a Route 302 bus in Kensal Rise, north-west London, after a passenger was unable to move a pushchair because a laundry bag was protruding from the luggage area.

When the driver moved the bag, the frightened monkey reportedly began 'chirping and jumping', prompting Metroline staff to alert the RSPCA.

The charity believes Oyster had been deliberately abandoned. According to RSPCA chief inspector Clare Dew, the incident is exactly the type of case animal welfare groups feared after England introduced stricter licensing requirements for anyone keeping primates as pets in April.

'This is clearly a direct result of the new legislation and is something we feared would happen,' Dew said, adding she would be surprised if Oyster proved to be the last abandoned primate.

Pet Monkey Licensing Laws Under Fresh Scrutiny

Under the new regulations, all pet primates in England must be licensed and microchipped, while owners must demonstrate they can provide appropriate specialist care.

Oyster was not microchipped despite the legal requirement. Investigators said she had been left with pieces of apple but was dehydrated, frightened and showing signs of stress when she was rescued.

The RSPCA is now reviewing CCTV footage and transport records in an effort to identify whoever abandoned the animal.

Experts Warn Exotic Pets Need Specialist Support

Animal welfare organisations say the London monkey rescue highlights the realities of keeping primates as pets. Unlike domestic animals, monkeys require highly specialised diets, large enclosures and constant social interaction that most private owners struggle to provide.

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Experts fear that some owners may surrender or abandon monkeys rather than comply with the stricter licensing rules, which would increase pressure on already stretched rescue centres and sanctuaries.

The RSPCA has urged owners unable to care for a primate to seek help from veterinarians, charities or specialist rescue organisations instead of abandoning the animals.

Government estimates suggest around 5,000 primates are kept as pets in England, while the RSPCA received 238 reports involving primate neglect or cruelty between 2021 and 2025.

Rescued Monkey Oyster Settles Into Sanctuary

Despite her difficult ordeal, Oyster's future appears considerably brighter.

The RSPCA revealed that a specialist sanctuary had recently been searching for a female marmoset to companion a lone male after another planned transfer fell through. Oyster was moved there shortly after her rescue and has reportedly settled in well.

According to reports, she is eating normally and will be introduced to her new companion if no owner comes forward.

The charity also praised the quick actions of the bus driver and Metroline staff, who remained calm, moved the monkey somewhere quiet and cool, and contacted rescuers immediately.

Animal welfare experts hope Oyster's rescue encourages responsible ownership while reminding people that primates are wild animals with complex welfare needs rather than suitable household pets.